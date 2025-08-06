Barcelona president Joan Laporta names the team he wants Catalan side to come up against in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has named Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as the side he wants to face this season in the UEFA Champions League. He claimed that every football fan wanted to see them clash last season, as many believed that they were the best teams in Europe.

Speaking to CNN, Laporta said that it was unfortunate that Barcelona could not qualify and face PSG in the final last year. He hopes to see another side playing 'good football' next season and said:

"Paris Saint-Germain did very well last season. They won the Champion League, they won the French League and at the same time you know they offer good football with a very good coach, and very good players and very good team as well. Unfortunately we couldn't play against them. But it's a football game that is pending for the football world."

"Because I think that we were the two most competitive teams and the two teams in better shape in football last season. We hope that we could play against them this season, in order to know which one is the best, respecting all the other clubs because we'll see maybe appear at another club this season that is playing good football."

"Everybody that likes football said that Barca and PSG were the teams offering the best football in the world. I hope that [we face each other] in the new format of Champion League that is organized by UEFA. I congratulate Aleksander Čeferin as the president of UEFA, he organized a format that is improving the competition." [sic]

Barcelona made it to the semifinal of the Champions League last season, but were knocked out by Inter Milan. The Catalan side making it to the final would have seen two teams going head-to-head to secure a European treble last season, as they had already sealed the league title and won the domestic cup competition.

Barcelona president on Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi comparisons

Joan Laporta was also questioned about the comparisons between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi, but the Barcelona president was not interested in putting pressure on the teenager. He claimed that the two were different players, but hailed them as the best in the world.

"Lamine Yamal is Lamine Yamal, Leo Messi was Leo Messi. Leo Messi has been the best player in the world, and Lamine, I think that in his position nowadays, is the best player in the world."

Barcelona have handed the iconic #10 jersey to Lamine Yamal this season after he signed a new deal at the club, keeping him at Camp Nou until 2031.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More