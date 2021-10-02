Barcelona president Joan Laporta opens up on Ronald Koeman's immediate future at the club

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed that Ronald Koeman's future at the club is safe regardless of the team's result against Atletico Madrid in La Liga this weekend.

Joan Laporta has indicated that Ronald Koeman will be given a margin of confidence and appreciates how the Dutchman has decided to lead Barcelona despite the off-the-field problems the club is facing. Laporta said:

“Koeman will stay. He will continue to be the coach regardless of tonight's result. He deserves a margin of confidence, he’s Barcelona legend. I appreciate how he has accepted to coach the club in these difficult times”

Barcelona are currently in deep financial trouble, which has forced them to sell the likes of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann in order to balance the books. In this crunch phase at the club, Ronald Koeman has been charged with rebuilding the squad by merely signing free agents and using youth players.

Ronald Koeman's Barcelona future was in major doubt after the Catalan giants lost their second consecutive Champions League match 3-0 against Benfica. However, club president Joan Laporta has so far decided to show some faith in the Dutchman.

Several names have been linked as potential replacements for Ronald Koeman in the Barcelona dugout, including club legend Xavi Hernandez and current Belgium manager Roberto Martinez.

Barcelona have made a shaky start to the season under Ronald Koeman

Barcelona's hierarchy have good reason to sack Ronald Koeman due to a lackluster start to the new campaign.

The Catalan giants are currently sixth in La Liga having picked up 12 points from their opening six matches. However, their major worries are in the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona were comprehensively beaten by Bayern Munich on the opening night before losing to Benfica in their most recent match. Ronald Koeman's side are currently bottom of their Champions League group and are already six points behind Bayern Munich.

Barcelona will need to get positive results in their next two matches against Dynamo Kyiv to have some chance of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

Barcelona have a difficult run in La Liga. After facing Atletico Madrid, the Catalan giants will host Valencia before taking on rivals Real Madrid on October 24. A poor run of results in October could see Ronald Koeman finally get the sack.

