Barcelona president Joan Laporta provides update on the futures of 2 key players

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has provided an update on Gavi and Ousmane Dembele's situation at the club. He stated that the former is set to stay while the latter will have to accept the only offer he has if he wants to stay.

Speaking of Gavi, Laporta said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Gavi will 100% continue with Barça, we have an agreement in place.”

Gavi, 17, is considered currently one of the most promising youngsters in world football. The midfielder had a breakout last season, playing 46 senior matches for Barcelona in all competitions and registering two goals and six assists.

The Spain international has also earned 10 international caps already. He now looks set to stay and develop at Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, Dembele's future with Barcelona still hangs in the balance. His contract with the club expired last summer and he is yet to accept their new offer. Speaking about his situation, Laporta said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“If he wants to stay, he has to accept our final bid - otherwise he will leave. There’s no deadline. We want Ousmane to continue but now depends on him. He has not accepted current proposal but he’s open.”

Dembele, 25, has struggled since his €105 million move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017. His injury issues have limited him to 150 appearances for the Blaugrana in all competitions so far, registering 32 goals and 34 assists.

The French winger was linked with a move in the January transfer window (via Sky Sports). However, his resurgence under Xavi Hernandez meant he stayed at Camp Nou. He provided 13 assists and scored two goals in 21 La Liga appearances last season.

Sergio Busquets could leave Barcelona in 2023

As per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona believe that the upcoming season could be the last one for club legend Sergio Busquets. While there is no official statement yet, the Blaugrana assumes that the Spaniard wants to move to Major League Soccer after next season.

Busquets, 33, could play for David Beckham's club Inter Miami FC alongside former teammate Lionel Messi. The Argentine's contract with Paris Saint-Germain, like Busquets' with Barca, expires in 2023.

The Spaniard has been a mainstay at Camp Nou over the years, helping the Blaugrana win many trophies. He has won eight La Liga titles and three Champions League titles with the club, among other honors. He formed an all-time great midfield trio with Andres Iniesta and Xavi.

He has played 676 matches for the Catalans, registering 18 goals and 40 assists.

