Barcelona president Joan Laporta sends message of support to Xavi despite recent 'sporting disappointments'

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has sent a message of support to Xavi despite the team's recent lackluster run of form.

Barca have suffered two consecutive defeats in three days, to Girona in La Liga and Royal Antwerp in the UEFA Champions League. According to multiple reports, four key players, Robert Lewandowski, Ilkay Gundogan, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, and Frenkie de Jong are unhappy with Xavi's methods.

Laporta, however, showcased his support for Xavi as the team gathered for Christmas dinner at Palau Blaugrana. At the event, Laporta said (via GOAL):

"Despite the sporting disappointments that are also part of the world of sport, we will never give up as long as day after day we feel proud to represent the best club in the world. We will go out to compete in the four competitions; Super Cup, Cup, League and Champions League.

"I ask you to support, today more than ever, and more than ever these days, our players and our coach to accompany them along the way of victory. Together we can achieve it."

Barcelona are set to return to action on December 16 as they take on Valencia in a La Liga clash at the Mestalla. Yet another disappointing result would further pile the pressure on Xavi.

The defending Spanish champions are currently fourth in La Liga with 34 points from 16 matches, seven points behind leaders Girona.

They have, meanwhile, qualified for the UEFA Champions League knockout stages despite losing 3-2 to Antwerp in their final group game. They finished in the top place in Group H, amassing 12 points from six matches.

Barcelona manager Xavi remains confident despite the team's recent barren run

While Barcelona are currently enduring a rough patch, Xavi remains confident. The legendary manager highlighted that Barca were in a similar situation at this point last season.

However, La Blaugrana finished the campaign in high spirits, winning two trophies - the La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana. Xavi said in a recent press conference (via Barca Universal):

“This happened to us last year, the same pattern. Last season in October, they wanted to get rid of everything and in the end, it was a great season. Five months ago, we were in the streets celebrating two titles.”

The 2022-23 campaign as Xavi's first full season in charge of his boyhood club. He did a phenomenal job, leading Barcelona to the La Liga title after three seasons. While his team is currently going through a difficult spell, Xavi is confident of turning the situation around.