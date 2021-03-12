Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants to re-sign Thiago Alcantara - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in re-signing Thiago Alcantara from Liverpool as they look to add more experience to their midfield.

The La Liga giants have promoted a number of young players this season, with the likes of Pedri and Riqui Puig having done incredibly well in midfield.

With Sergio Busquets in the twilight of his career, Barcelona need an able replacement before the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Pedri can pick up more experience.

As per El Gol Digital, new Barcelona president Joan Laporta is keen on bringing Thiago Alcantara back to Camp Nou.

Thiago graduated through the La Masia academy under former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola. He joined the Catalan tactician at Bayern Munich before making the switch to Merseyside last summer.

Thiago Alcantara would be the right player for a rebuild

Thiago Alcantara is undoubtedly one of the top midfielders in the world but hasn’t been able to show his best form at Liverpool because of the constant changes around him.

After helping Bayern Munich to a historic treble last season, Thiago was expected to light up Anfield with his commanding displays from midfield. However, the Reds have been ravaged by injuries this season and could even finish outside the top four.

Thiago has often been asked to play the quarter-back role at Liverpool. However, he isn’t the most physical of midfielders, and that has worked against him in the Premier League.

The Spaniard could be the ideal option for Barcelona in their midfield. He may not have the physical attributes of a central midfielder in the Premier League, but his positioning is pretty good.

With players like Frenkie de Jong and Pedri beside him, Barcelona could dominate the ball against most teams and wear their opponents down with possession and quality on the ball.

It remains to be seen how far Barcelona and Joan Laporta are willing to go to sign Thiago Alcantara as he just moved to Liverpool. The Reds will not want to sell him, as they are likely to lose Georginio Wijnaldum this summer.