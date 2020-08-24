Barcelona presidential candidate confirms talks with Jurgen Klopp

Barcelona presidential candidate, Jordi Farre has confirmed that he has held talks with Jurgen Klopp. He added that the Liverpool manager would be a perfect fit for the Catalan side as they need someone who can build the squad for the future.

Jordi Farre was talking to Diario Sport when he said:

“If Koeman works and does well, he would be [manager], of course. Obviously, we have our roadmap and we had already started several conversations with Jurgen Klopp, because it seems to us that Barca need such a coach.”

The news of Barcelona's plans to appoint Jurgen Klopp in the future comes less than a week after the appointment of Ronald Koeman as the new manager. The club legend joined on a 2-year contract after leaving the coach position at the Dutch National Team.

Jordi Farre is the 2nd presidential candidate to talk about replacing Koeman as the manager of the Catalan club. Last week, Victor Font claimed that he would sack Koeman as soon as he is elected and appoint Xavi as his replacement.

Unlike Font, Farre did not make a blind decision of sacking Koeman and said he is happy to see the club legend return as the coach. He said:

“It is an exceptional moment and Koeman is a good solution considering that he is a legend of Barcelona, a benchmark. Because of his character, I think that was what the club needed now. I wish him the best because the challenge is huge.”

Jurgen Klopp on future plans

Jurgen Klopp has a long term contract at Liverpool, and his current deal expires in 2024. The manager has spoken about his plans after the expiry of his contract and said he would take a year off to see how things stand.

Talking to SportBuzzer, he said:

“I'll take a year off and ask myself if I miss football. If I say no, then that will be the end of coach Jurgen Klopp. If one day I am no longer a coach, there is one thing I will not miss: the brutal tension immediately before the game.”

The German has made it clear that if he does not miss football and is happy with his life without the role of a manager, he will announce his retirement.