Barcelona priced out of race for Chelsea and Arsenal target as asking price hits €80 million - Reports

According to a report by Sport, Barcelona have been priced out of a move for Arsenal and Chelsea target Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. The Borussia Dortmund forward has impressed in Germany since he broke into the first team and has now seen his transfer value rise to a reported €80 million.

The 20-year-old joined Dortmund in 2020 from Manchester City's academy and broke into the first team in 2022. He has made 91 appearances for the team, scoring 16 goals and assisting 14 times. He is currently contracted to the German side until the summer of 2028.

The talented forward has attracted the interest of Barcelona, Chelsea, and Arsenal after his fine campaign with Dortmund. However, his potential fee could rule La Blaugrana out of a move for his services. The Catalan side are also linked with moves for Rafael Leao and Luis Diaz.

Bynoe-Gitten has been phenomenal this season despite Borussia Dortmund's struggles. In 33 games, he has scored 11 goals and assisted five.

"I'm not thinking about that right now" - Barcelona and Arsenal target not thinking of a move

Barcelona and Arsenal target Nico Williams has revealed that he is not considering a move from Athletic Bilbao. The Euro 2024 winner has been tipped to move away from his boyhood club after he established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in the world.

The 22-year-old revealed in a recent interview that he is focused on achieving glory with his Basque club and not a move.

Speaking about his future with El Mundo via Sports Mole, he stated:

"I'm not thinking about that right now. The fans are very happy that I'm staying here and I'm very happy to be here. Bilbao is my home, I want to continue enjoying it and the truth is that I'm very happy."

"I've always had things very clear and I think people see that. I think I'm doing really well and trying to take Athletic to the top in Spain and in Europe, with that final in San Mames that excites us so much. That's the only thing that matters now," Williams added.

Barcelona and Arsenal will keep tabs on the talented forward with an eye towards a move in the summer. He is contracted to Athletic Bilbao until the summer of 2027. He scored 24 goals and assisted 31 times in 152 games for his boyhood club, and helped them to the Copa del Rey title last season.

