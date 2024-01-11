Barcelona pushing to sign Swedish star, player wants to join the Catalan club despite offers from other European clubs- Reports

According to reports, Barcelona are leading the race to sign Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall from Djurgardens IF this month, despite interest from other clubs. The Spanish giants are reportedly preparing an official proposal to send to the Swedish club for the transfer of the 17-year-old.

Swedish youngster Bergvall has been touted by many as the finest young talent to emerge from the country alongside Roony Bardghji. The teenage sensation has played senior football for Djurgardens since joining them in early 2023, making 29 appearances.

Barcelona reportedly made a move to sign the Sweden U-21 international in December 2023, but saw their approach knocked back over a difference in transfer fee. According to journalist Matteo Moretto, they are now prepared to return with another offer for the talented young midfielder, who has been likened to Pedri.

The Spanish giants are not the only side interested in signing the youngster, as Djurgardens have received offers worth €10 million from Inter Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bergvall reportedly has his mind set on joining Xavi's side, and is waiting for them to submit a suitable proposal to his club.

Lucas Bergvall played 25 times in the Swedish league for his club in 2023, scoring two goals and providing an assist. The teenager also has one appearance in the qualifying phase of the UEFA Europa Conference League this season.

Barcelona keen on adding young talents to their squad

The mismanagement of financial resources at Barcelona has led the club to change its approach to recruitment. They do not have the financial muscle to compete with Europe's top sides anymore.

Thus, Barcelona have turned their attention to free agents and young players in recent windows, and their pursuit of Bergvall is another example. They also recently signed Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque from Atlhetico Paranaense.

They made similar signings last summer when they brought Noah Darvich and Mikayil Faye, among other youngsters, to the club. This strategy helps them avoid spending too heavily on new players as they focus on developing talented youngsters.

Xavi has shown his trust in young players at the club this season, with all of Marc Guiu, Lamine Yamal, and Fermin Lopez playing for the first team. These examples will be an encouragement for young players to join the club, as they have a pathway to first-team football.