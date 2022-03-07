Barcelona to put Erling Haaland on special medical plan if he joins the club this summer: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland this summer. Club manager Xavi Hernandez has reportedly flown to Germany to personally convince Haaland to join the Catalan giants. Barca are also prepared to offer the 21-year-old a massive contract at Nou Camp.

Haaland is regarded as one of the best young talents in world football. However, new concerns have been raised over the player's injury issues. He suffered a recent setback in his recovery from an adductor injury which sidelined him for some time. It is not his first injury concern and unless his medical track record improves, it could become a problem for Haaland.

It is clear that if Erling Haaland ends up joining Barcelona, the doctors and physical trainers will prepare a specific and exhaustive plan for him so that he can overcome his minor physical problems as much as possible and remain fit.

Barcelona seems to have found a way to solve this issue. They are planning to put Haaland on a special medical plan if they can sign the Norwegian. Barca believe Haaland will benefit from a special medical treatment plan, which could slow down his injury frequency.

Barcelona are monitoring Erling Haaland's fitness issues ahead of their transfer move

Barcelona are currently monitoring the Norwegian’s fitness and further injury problems. This will play a major role in their decision to sign the player in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Signing the Dortmund star will mean a huge financial commitment from the club’s side. They will only be willing to do so if they think the 21-year-old's injury issue will can be solved.

The Borussia Dortmund star has already missed 16 games for his current club due to various injuries over the course of the season. His recent injury relapse, which side-lined him for an even greater amount of time than what was expected, has caused alarm at Camp Nou.

This is why the Catalan club thinks that if they were to sign him, then Haaland would benefit from a special treatment plan.

While some injuries are bound to occur to a player of his nature, Haaland's recurring injuries is what worries Barca. The player is a young lad who likes to play a physical game and it is normal that he will be injured at times.

Edited by Diptanil Roy