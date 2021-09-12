Barcelona have raised €60m to invest in versatile forward during January transfer window - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly set aside €60 million to sign RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo when the winter transfer window opens in January.

According to Sport, the Blaugrana attempted to sign the Spain international in the dying minutes of the summer transfer window but could not agree a deal in time.

Despite their failure last time out, Barcelona could return in January to resume negotiations with RB Leipzig. They have set aside the sum of €60 million for the transfer.

The Catalans are in the process of rebuilding, having seen several key players depart the club over the last few months.

Barcelona's finances were in shambles, with players' wages alone superseding their proposed expenditure for the season. It is unknown how the club will manage to raise the funds for Dani Olmo's bid considering their financial standing.

The 23-year-old is one of the highest-rated midfielders in the Bundesliga. He has been a key player in RB Leipzig's rapid ascension to the upper echelon of German football.

This has led to interest in his services across Europe, although Barcelona are said to hold the strongest interest.

A transfer to Barcelona will represent a return for Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo could help Barcelona succeed in the new era

Dani Olmo came through the La Masia ranks and was regarded highly in the academy.

However, he was unsure of his future at the club and was among the early proponents of the surge in highly-rated La Masia players leaving the club.

The Spaniard left Barcelona to join Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb, and it was here that he blossomed in response to increased and regular playing time.

👕 Get our new number 🔟's signed jersey!



⭐ @ansufati 😍 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 11, 2021

He spent six seasons with the Dinamo Zagreb first team and proved his mettle with 34 goals and 28 assists in 124 matches across all competitions. This prompted a transfer to the Bundesliga.

Dani Olmo has continued his impressive form with RB Leipzig and has also become fully established on the international stage with Spain.

He made his international debut in 2019 despite playing for Dinamo Zagreb, which is a long way off mainstream prominence in European football.

Also Read

Dani Olmo's skillset and ability match the ethos at Camp Nou. If Barcelona complete a move for him, it will mark a return to his former home.

Will Ronaldo score against Newcastle? Click here for Paul Merson's exclusive EPL GW 4 Predictions

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh