Barcelona ready to make 'firm offer' for PSG attacker viewed as Ousmane Dembele's replacement: Reports

Barcelona have been surprisingly active in the January transfer window this season and now have their sights set on another attacking player. According to Catalan media outlet El Nacional, the Blaugrana are intent on bringing PSG forward Julian Draxler to the club this month.

PSG have one of the best squads in world football at the moment and will look to make a few more acquisitions this year. With the attacking talent they have at their disposal, Julian Draxler has not been able to make his mark at the club and will likely seek a transfer in the coming months.

Barcelona have emerged as frontrunners for the German forward's signature and could attempt to sign Draxler this season. The Catalans have a few financial issues to resolve, however, and are unlikely to receive a helping hand from PSG.

PSG are also looking to revamp their squad ahead of what could be a transitional year and are reportedly in pursuit of Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele. Julian Draxler has found himself on the fringes of PSG's squad this season and will likely be open to a transfer away from the club.

PSG forward Julian Draxler linked with a move to Barcelona

PSG are looking to offload a few players

Julian Draxler has not been a regular feature of Mauricio Pochettino's plans this season and has seen his playing time diminish in recent months. With Lionel Messi now at PSG and Neymar recovering from his injury, Draxler could face a lengthy spell on the bench and will likely prefer a move to greener pastures.

Barcelona's contract negotiations with Ousmane Dembele have reportedly broken down and the club could potentially look to sell the winger for a fee in the January transfer window. PSG have made attempts to secure the Frenchman's signature and could use Julian Draxler as a valuable bargaining chip.

According to El Nacional, Xavi is a fan of Julian Draxler's technical ability and versatility and has given Barcelona the green light for his signature. Draxler is unlikely to oppose the idea and could move to La Liga in an attempt to revive what has become a relatively stagnant career.

Barcelona are very likely to lose Ousmane Dembele to one of several suitors this year and will need to find a replacement for their electric winger. Draxler will not cost a fortune this season and a transfer to Barcelona may well benefit all parties.

