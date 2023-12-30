Barcelona ready to offer €45 million to sign Manchester United forward - Reports

Spanish champions Barcelona are reportedly prepared to make Manchester United an offer of €45 million for the permanent transfer of forward Mason Greenwood. The Blaugrana are interested in signing the English forward, who is spending time on a season-long loan at Spanish outfit Getafe this season.

Manchester United prodigy Greenwood was arrested and charged by the police in early 2022 for the domestic abuse and rape of his partner, but was cleared by the courts earlier this year. The club decided against allowing the 22-year-old to continue his career immediately with them, instead opting to send him out on loan to La Liga outfit Getafe.

Mason Greenwood has been an instant hit in Madrid, contributing three goals and four assists in 14 league appearances for the club this season. Despite spending nearly 18 months out of the game, the 22-year-old has been an instant game-changer for his Spanish club in his loan spell.

Multiple sides have registered an interest in the evidently talented forward, and Barcelona are prepared to go one step further. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are prepared to submit a bid of €45 million to sign the forward in the summer.

Barcelona are also willing to hand Greenwood their number ten shirt, which has been vacated by Ansu Fati, who is on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion. They intend for him to join them in the summer after he completes his loan spell with Getafe.

Greenwood's form and performances for Getafe have attracted a great deal of interest, including from Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. The future destination of the England international will be a major topic of discussion in the summer, and he will have many suitors.

Manchester United are unlikely to keep Greenwood at the club beyond 2024 due to the clouds hanging over his status at the club. Erik ten Hag was not keen on keeping the forward at the club in the summer, and he is not expected to change his mind before next year.

Barcelona unlikely to spend heavily in 2024

Barcelona have been feeling the effects of financial mismanagement in recent years, and this has severely limited their spending power. The Blaugrana do not have the capability to compete with other top sides for signings as a result of this.

Xavi's side spent around €61 million to sign Vitor Roque this year, and are also considering the possibility of signing Joao Felix permanently. This does not leave a lot of room for more deals to be completed soon.

The Spanish giants will be shrewd with their business in 2024, starting with the January transfer window. They have certain needs in their squad, and are unlikely to pursue deals that are not very essential to their game next year.