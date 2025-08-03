Barcelona ready to part ways 3 first-team stars in the summer transfer window: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly planning to sell the trio of Fermin Lopez, Marc Casado and Andreas Christensen this summer. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the club's management believes that their midfield is overcrowded and need to offload some players.
Marc Casado enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last summer under Hansi Flick in the first half. He made 36 appearances for the La Liga champions; however, he then suffered a ligament injury and was later replaced by Frenkie de Jong in the line-up.
With the likes of Pedri, Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, and Marc Bernal present in the midfield, Fermin Lopez is seemingly nearing a departure from the Catalan club. The 22-year-old has already garnered the interest of Premier League sides, including Manchester United.
The Red Devils are reportedly keen on spending €70 million to sign the Spanish midfielder, who played 46 games for Barcelona last season, recording eight goals and 10 assists. Fermin Lopez has already turned down offers from Chelsea and Saudi Pro League sides; however, he might consider playing in the Premier League if La Blaugrana remain firm on selling him.
Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen is not a part of Hansi Flick's plans, and his contract with La Blaugrana will expire next summer. Hence, the LaLiga champions look forward to earning a profit by selling the Danish defender this summer.
Polish icon advises Robert Lewandowski to join the Saudi Pro League and leave Barcelona
Jan Tomaszewski has asked Robert Lewandowski to leave Barcelona and join a club in the Saudi Pro League. During a recent interview with Super Express, the former Polish goalkeeper advised his countryman to play for a 'lighter' club after ending his time with the Catalan side.
Robert Lewandowski, who joined La Blaugrana from Bayern Munich in July 2022, has scored 101 goals in addition to 20 assists for the club in 147 appearances across all competitions. At 36, the Polish attacker shows no signs of stopping as he scored 42 goals last season in 52 appearances.
However, Tomaszewski thinks that Lewandowski is being isolated in the team, and he should opt for the Saudi Pro League. He said (via Mundo Deportivo):
"Robert should finish his time at Barcelona right now and go to a 'lighter' club in Saudi Arabia, as the best players in the world have done, except Messi."
"Let's face it, this is the end. Robert is not very popular in the team, and the best players in Barcelona don't pass the ball to him," he added.
Robert Lewandowski's contract with the Catalan club will expire next summer, but it also has an option to extend for one more year.