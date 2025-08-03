Barcelona ready to part ways 3 first-team stars in the summer transfer window: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly planning to sell the trio of Fermin Lopez, Marc Casado and Andreas Christensen this summer. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the club's management believes that their midfield is overcrowded and need to offload some players.

Ad

Marc Casado enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last summer under Hansi Flick in the first half. He made 36 appearances for the La Liga champions; however, he then suffered a ligament injury and was later replaced by Frenkie de Jong in the line-up.

With the likes of Pedri, Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, and Marc Bernal present in the midfield, Fermin Lopez is seemingly nearing a departure from the Catalan club. The 22-year-old has already garnered the interest of Premier League sides, including Manchester United.

Ad

Trending

The Red Devils are reportedly keen on spending €70 million to sign the Spanish midfielder, who played 46 games for Barcelona last season, recording eight goals and 10 assists. Fermin Lopez has already turned down offers from Chelsea and Saudi Pro League sides; however, he might consider playing in the Premier League if La Blaugrana remain firm on selling him.

Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen is not a part of Hansi Flick's plans, and his contract with La Blaugrana will expire next summer. Hence, the LaLiga champions look forward to earning a profit by selling the Danish defender this summer.

Ad

Polish icon advises Robert Lewandowski to join the Saudi Pro League and leave Barcelona

Jan Tomaszewski has asked Robert Lewandowski to leave Barcelona and join a club in the Saudi Pro League. During a recent interview with Super Express, the former Polish goalkeeper advised his countryman to play for a 'lighter' club after ending his time with the Catalan side.

Ad

Robert Lewandowski, who joined La Blaugrana from Bayern Munich in July 2022, has scored 101 goals in addition to 20 assists for the club in 147 appearances across all competitions. At 36, the Polish attacker shows no signs of stopping as he scored 42 goals last season in 52 appearances.

However, Tomaszewski thinks that Lewandowski is being isolated in the team, and he should opt for the Saudi Pro League. He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"Robert should finish his time at Barcelona right now and go to a 'lighter' club in Saudi Arabia, as the best players in the world have done, except Messi."

Ad

"Let's face it, this is the end. Robert is not very popular in the team, and the best players in Barcelona don't pass the ball to him," he added.

Robert Lewandowski's contract with the Catalan club will expire next summer, but it also has an option to extend for one more year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More