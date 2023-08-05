Barcelona ready to sell 22-yer-old star for €10 million as Xavi has no plans for him - Reports

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest is likely to move away from Camp Nou this summer. According to The Athletic, the USA international could be sold for €10 million, with the Catalan club willing to listen to offers for a potential loan deal as well.

Dest featured in all of Barcelona's pre-season fixtures. He started in the 5-3 loss to Arsenal while coming off the bench in the club's clashes against Real Madrid and AC Milan.

The report also claims that the La Liga outfit were considering terminating the player's current agreement to get his wages off their books. The 22-year-old's contract with the club expires in the summer of 2025.

According to SPORT, various MLS clubs have shown interest in the former Ajax defender. However, the player and his representatives are keen to stay in Europe rather than move back to the USA.

The Spanish publication state that Sergino Dest is hoping for interest from Premier League sides.

He joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2020 for a reported fee of €21 million (via transfermarkt). During his stay at Barcelona so far, Dest has made 72 appearances, scoring three goals and providing four assists across all competitions.

Sergino Dest wishes to prove himself at Barcelona - Reports

Sergino Dest (via Getty Images)

The Athletic reported on July 20 that Sergino Dest wishes to continue his stay at Camp Nou. After a season-long loan with AC Milan that saw him make eight Serie A appearances, the right-back has been rumoured to leave the Catalan club (via The Athletic).

However, Dest sees his future with Xavi and his team. Speaking about his plans ahead, the 22-year-old said (via The Athletic):

"I see myself staying at Barca. I have to prove myself. I’m fully focused on myself at the moment. It’s up to me. I feel like I can do it. My mindset is to stay here and to have a really nice season with Barca."

Should the USA international leave, the La Liga outfit could need to reinforce in the right-back spot. Primarily a centre-back, Jules Kounde played the role last season, with Sergi Roberto filling in when needed.