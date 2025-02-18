  • home icon
  Barcelona ready to sell Liverpool and PSG target in the summer - Reports

Barcelona ready to sell Liverpool and PSG target in the summer - Reports

By Patrick Cocobassey
Modified Feb 18, 2025 19:07 GMT
Liverpool monitoring Barcelona star
Liverpool monitoring Barcelona star (Images via Getty)

According to SPORT, Barcelona are open to selling Frenkie de Jong in the summer. Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are monitoring the Dutchman's situation. The midfielder's contract with the Catalan side expires in the summer of 2026, but he has not agreed to an extension with the LaLiga giants.

De Jong joined La Blaugrana from Ajax in the summer of 2019 for a reported €86 million fee. He has made 237 appearances for the side, scoring 19 times and providing 22 assists to help the side win one LaLiga title, one Copa del Rey, and two Supercopas de Espana.

The Dutchman's future at the club has come into question amid the Catalan outfit's well-documented financial issues. Barca look set to be unable to meet his wage demands for an extension.

However, Barcelona will have no problems moving the midfielder. Liverpool, PSG, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich have all been linked with the 27-year-old midfielder.

Barcelona linked with a move for Liverpool forward- Reports

According to Football Espana, Barcelona are considering a move for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz. The Catalan side is keen to strengthen their options out wide and consider the Colombian forward a valuable addition to their team.

Diaz joined the Reds in January 2022 from Portuguese giants FC Porto for a reported €53 million. He can play on either flank or lead the line. He has made 133 appearances for the Reds, scoring 37 goals and assisting 16, helping the English side win two League Cups and an FA Cup.

Diaz is enjoying a fine season with the Merseyside club, having bagged 13 goals and three assists in 35 appearances. The Reds are atop the Premier League and UEFA Champions League tables. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027.

Barcelona hope to reach an agreement for the Colombian's services in the summer to strengthen the team under Hansi Flick. The Catalan side are also linked with a move for AC Milan's Rafael Leao and Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams.

Edited by Arshit Garg
