Barcelona readying €30 million summer offer for Spanish attacker - Reports

It is imperative that Barcelona strengthen key areas of their squad, especially the attack, considering how much they've struggled in that department this season.

The Catalan giants appear to be pulling the strings already and that could see them snap up RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo.

According to reports, Barcelona are preparing to launch a charm offensive to lure the Spaniard to Camp Nou during the summer transfer window.

The Blaugrana are allegedly preparing an offer worth €30 million to tempt the Bundesliga outfit into parting ways with the attacking midfielder at the end of the campaign.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Barcelona is interested in signing Dani Olmo. The return of the former La Masia graduated to Spain is closer and closer. Real Madrid are also interested on signing him.



— Sport Barcelona is interested in signing Dani Olmo. The return of the former La Masia graduated to Spain is closer and closer. Real Madrid are also interested on signing him.— Sport https://t.co/slZmFsYNzf

Dani Olmo has been on Barca's radar for quite some time. The player appeared to be heading towards Catalonia during the most recent transfer window but the La Liga giants couldn't wrap things up on time and the move fell through.

Since then, they've kept an eye on his developments in Germany and are determined to sign him next year.

Meanwhile, Barcelona aren't the only club monitoring the situation of the RB Leipzig star. The same source mentions that Manchester United are also interested in the 23-year-old's services.

Amid the uncertainties surrounding Paul Pogba's future at Old Trafford, the Red Devils are searching for potential replacements and have the Spaniard in sight.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz



• The agreement with the player was complete and the clubs will negotiate the transfer again in the winter market.

#FCB #RBL



Via (🟢): 🔄 (OLMO): Barcelona tried to sign Dani Olmo on deadline day but RB Leipzig’s demands were unattainable.• The agreement with the player was complete and the clubs will negotiate the transfer again in the winter market. #Transfers 🇪🇸Via (🟢): @ffpolo [md] 🔄 (OLMO): Barcelona tried to sign Dani Olmo on deadline day but RB Leipzig’s demands were unattainable.• The agreement with the player was complete and the clubs will negotiate the transfer again in the winter market.#FCB #RBL #Transfers 🇪🇸Via (🟢): @ffpolo [md] https://t.co/8rMbY22MrI

Dani Olmo has caught the eye of many with his impressive performances over the last couple of seasons.

The attacking midfielder joined RB Leipzig in January 2020 and has gone on to make 67 appearances for the German outfit across all competitions. So far, he's bagged 12 goals and 14 assists for the Red Bulls.

What could Dani Olmo bring to Barcelona?

Dani Olmo has made six appearances for RB Leipzig this season

Dani Olmo is one of the most talented young midfielders in Europe right now. The Spaniard is known for his vast creativity and eye for goal, two important qualities Barcelona are lacking at the moment.

Olmo is a utility player, capable of playing in any position across midfield and the attack.

That would give Xavi a lot of options to try out new things. Besides, being a product of Barcelona's youth setup, Olmo already has a good understanding of the Blaugrana system.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar