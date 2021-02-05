Barcelona and Real Madrid on alert as RB Leipzig midfielder reveals he wishes to play in Spain

Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo joined RB Leipzig in January 2020, after a move in the 'advanced stages' to Barcelona fell through.

The Spaniard has, however, revealed to media outlets that it is his wish to ply his trade in his home country of Spain 'at some point' in his career.

"I would be lying if I said that it is not my goal to play in my home country at some point," Dani Olmo said.

However, interest from La Liga's 3 European superclubs - Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid, is not something that is on the creative midfielder's mind.

"I am not thinking about that. I am really focused on Leipzig," Olmo revealed.

Olmo moved to Leipzig in January and has been a big part of Julian Nagelsmann's setup in the Bundesliga and the Champion League. He has racked up 8 goals and 9 assists in all competitions so far.

Regarding the move to Barcelona which almost went through in the winter transfer window last season, the Spaniard claimed he went to the team that wanted him the most.

"They spoke to my agents in November like they wanted to make the transfer happen very quickly, but then everything was postponed for one reason or another," the Spaniard said in March. "Leipzig offered me a deal and other teams did not. I went to the team that showed they wanted me the most."

Is Dani Olmo a sensible transfer for Barcelona or Real Madrid?

Former Barcelona target Dani Olmo could make an impact at Real Madrid.

Barcelona's interest in Dani Olmo last season came as no surprise as the Blaugrana were looking to bring in creative reinforcements in midfield after an underwhelming season.

Ronald Koeman's appointment has led to the likes of Ansu Fati and Pedri establishing themselves as relevant attacking threats in the Barcelona lineup. However, the Catalan based side still seems light when it comes to creative midfield talent. With the imminent transfer of talisman Lionel Messi, attacking options may run thin at Camp Nou.

For Real Madrid, on the other hand, an additional creative midfielder seems the need of the hour. The Los Blancos are dependent on veterans Luka Modric and Toni Kroos to run their midfield and recently deemed Martin Odegaard surplus to requirements, sending him to Arsenal on a loan.

With Isco and Lucas Vazquez's long-term future at Real Madrid also in doubt at the moment, a move for a creative midfielder would not be out of the ordinary If available, Real Madrid could look to make bring Dani Olmo's talents to the Santiago Bernabeu.