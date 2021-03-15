Barcelona and Real Madrid interested in Valencia defender - Reports

Barcelona and Real Madrid have always been home to the finest talents in Spanish football, so it is no wonder that the two La Liga giants have their eyes on Valencia left-back Jose Gaya.

According to The Hard Tackle, the Blaugrana and Los Blancos are both monitoring the Spanish defender, who is a regular in the Valencia side. The La Liga side are going through tough times financially, which could force them to sell some of their prized assets, including Gaya. Barcelona and Real Madrid are eager to make the most of the player’s availability in the summer.

The Spaniard joined Valencia in 2006, rose through the ranks to make his first-team debut in 2012, and has not looked back since. His steady rise has caught the attention of Barcelona, who are eager to find a long-term replacement for Jordi Alba, and Real Madrid, who are contemplating life without Marcelo next season.

The Catalans are eager to sign a left-back to bolster their squad this summer. Junior Firpo has failed to settle at the Camp Nou and is expected to move on, while Jordi Alba will be 32 this month. Barcelona had monitored PSG’s Juan Bernat, but with the player expected to stay with the Ligue 1 side, Gaya has become the logical alternative. However, Real Madrid are also watching the Spaniard closely, so securing him will not be easy.

Barcelona, PSG and Real Madrid are among the clubs tracking Valencia left-back Jose Gaya, reports ESPN. — TeamRumorsTransfersNews24/7Talk ⚽ 📰 (@rumorstransfers) March 13, 2021

The Los Blancos are eager to sign a left-back, as Marcelo is tipped to exit the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The Brazilian’s departure would leave Zinedine Zidane with Ferland Mendy as his only natural left-back. Real Madrid might be willing to battle Barcelona for the signature of Gaya this summer.

Barcelona have an advantage over Real Madrid in pursuit of Gaya

Jose Gaya

Apart from the two Spanish giants, PSG and quite a few sides from the Premier League are also monitoring Gaya’s situation at Valencia. However, Barcelona have a huge advantage over Real Madrid and the rest of the competition, which could see them secure the services of the 25-year-old. New Catalan president Joan Laporta is all set to include Mateu Alemany, the former Valencia general manager, in his team at the Camp Nou and that would work in the Blaugrana’s favor in their pursuit of Gaya.

Valencia fear that Mateu Alemany will take José Gayà with him. The general director, who's set to join President Laporta's Barça in the coming days, will have the power to negotiate signings. [md] pic.twitter.com/Qp1g7xIWdy — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 13, 2021

Despite their financial woes, however, Valencia could ask for around €40m for the Spaniard, so it remains to be seen whether Barcelona and Real Madrid are willing to match that valuation.