Barcelona and Real Madrid set to earn €8 million from Spanish Super cup thanks to Gerard Pique's business intervention - Reports

Barcelona are flying high, they lead the La Liga table following a hard-fought win over Atletico Madrid over the weekend and now travel to Saudi Arabia with some silverware in their sights.

With both Jordi Alba and Robert Lewandowski back in the squad, there is room for plenty of optimism. Barca last won a title under Ronald Koeman in 2021 when they lifted the Copa del Rey.

They now head to Saudi Arabia for the rejigged Super Cup. It is the third edition of the competition to be played in the Middle East in the new format. Since the format was changed and the four teams dispute it, Barcelona have not managed to win the title.

Barca and Real Madrid are guaranteed to get €8 million just to participate after the contract was signed at that time with the intermediation of Piqué. If Barcelona emerges as champions, they can win up to €12 million.

Are Barcelona favorites to win this time?

Barca may not have won the Super Cup since the format was changed but this time they head into the competition as one of the favorites.

Coach Xavi Hernandez has a full squad to choose from and there are no injury concerns to worry about either.

They qualified for this competition after finishing second in the last league championship, a position that seemed unattainable when Xavi took charge of the team, ninth in the table, and 10 points behind the leader.

Barca are undergoing a financial crisis, which was a part of the reason for Lionel Messi leaving the club. Paired with La Liga's wage cap rules, the Blaugrana have not been able to sign too many marquee players since.

Since Messi left, Ronald Koeman has been replaced by former club legend Xavi who is trying to bring back the glory days.

If Barca manage to win the Super Cup, it will surely boost their poor financial reputation.

