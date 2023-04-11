“Barcelona has really messed the dude up”, “No more that guy” – Fans express concern about Barca superstar after ‘poor’ display against Girona

A section of Barcelona fans online are worried about Robert Lewandowski's impact after his performance against Girona on Monday, April 10. The two sides played out a goalless draw at the Spotify Camp Nou in La Liga.

The hosts had 59% possession and carved out 18 attempts on goal, but just three of them were on target. It was an underwhelming attacking performance from a Barcelona side many expected to bounce back strongly after a 4-0 defeat against Real Madrid in their previous game.

Lewandowski, who played the entire 90 minutes against Girona, failed to make an impact. He had three off-target shots and made three key passes but lost possession 12 times. The striker also won just three of his eight ground duels.

Lewandowski has registered just two goals and one assist in Barcelona's previous six games across competitions, with all of them coming against Elche in a 4-0 win.

After the game against Girona, a section of Barca supporters took to Twitter to slam the Poland international. One fan wrote:

"Lewandowski is not that guy anymore, Barcelona has really messed the dude up"

Another user tweeted:

"I speak for every football fan when I see Lewandowski is no more that guy"

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter after Lewandowski's performance against Girona:

Bla Yaw✝🇬🇭 @obrempong__ Lewandowski is not that guy anymore, Barcelona has really messed the dude up Lewandowski is not that guy anymore, Barcelona has really messed the dude up https://t.co/64qlShpf8w

KWASI GAZY @Kwasigazy I speak for every football fan when I see Lewandowski is no more that guy I speak for every football fan when I see Lewandowski is no more that guy

Mempeasem President @AsieduMends Get lewandowski out of my club, I’m tired Get lewandowski out of my club, I’m tired

ꪑ @frenkiedejonk watching lewandowski play football like it’s his first time watching lewandowski play football like it’s his first time https://t.co/cVijp9yZZ0

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Why didn’t Lewandowski pull the trigger?!?! So poor. Why didn’t Lewandowski pull the trigger?!?! So poor.

Newcastle Principal 🕒 @BarcaPrincipal Something is obviously wrong with Lewandowski,



What the fok was that!!!! Something is obviously wrong with Lewandowski,What the fok was that!!!!

Nana @qwofyelement I hate how Barcelona is making Lewandowski look like Havertz. I hate how Barcelona is making Lewandowski look like Havertz.

Surya @Web3point0oops @BarcaUniversal Lewandowski is not barca material, hasn’t adapted at all. He had easy chances to put the game to bed but he just takes too much time to shoot. @BarcaUniversal Lewandowski is not barca material, hasn’t adapted at all. He had easy chances to put the game to bed but he just takes too much time to shoot.

Lewandowski, 34, joined Barca last summer for €50 million after spending eight years at Bayern Munich. He has since scored 27 goals and provided seven assists in 36 games across competitions for the Spanish giants.

Xavi on Barcelona's draw against Girona in context of La Liga title race

Despite the draw against Girona, the Blaugrana hold a 13-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table. Los Blancos lost 3-2 against Villarreal at home in their previous game.

While Barca were unable to score against Girona, manager Xavi Hernandez was pleased with the overall performance, as he said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“We’re in a very good situation and I’m not worried. The game was good, with lots of chances. We did some very good things, we were very good at pressing high and winning balls back.”

Speaking about their huge advantage in the title race, Xavi said:

“We would have taken this gap before the start of the season. When you don’t win and, even more so at home, you think that we could be 15 points ahead, but we have to look at it positively and we are 13 points clear.”

Barcelona will next face Getafe away from home on Sunday, April 16.

Poll : 0 votes