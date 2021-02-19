Barcelona could receive €11m for Luis Suarez in the future - Reports

Barcelona’s decision to let Luis Suarez leave in the summer has already come back to haunt them, even though it now appears that the Catalans could benefit from the Uruguayan's move.

According to Barca Universal, the La Liga giants could receive a total of €11m from Atletico Madrid for Suarez. While that would be welcome news, keeping in mind the current financial issues hounding Barcelona, one might argue that this is too small an amount for a player of Suarez's caliber.

If reports are to be believed, Barcelona have already received €5m for the Uruguayan, but could also pocket the rest of his transfer fee in the next few months provided a few pre-defined conditions are met.

If Atletico Madrid manage to overcome Chelsea and reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the Catalans will receive €2m more from the Madrid side. The Blaugrana will also receive another €2m depending on the number of appearances Suarez manages this season. If the Uruguayan decides to stay at the Wanda Metropolitano next season, the Catalans will receive the remaining amount.

Luis Suarez joined the Catalans from Liverpool in the summer of 2014 and went on to light up the Camp Nou with his goalscoring prowess. The Uruguayan scored 59 goals in 53 games in the 2015/16 season, including 40 goals from 35 appearances in the La Liga. This helped him win the Pichichi Trophy as well as the European Golden Shoe that year.

Suarez enjoyed a fantastic partnership with Lionel Messi, but Barcelona opted to move him on in the summer of 2020. Suarez joined Atletico Madrid, and with 16 goals from 19 games in the league so far, he has already proven a point to his former side.

Barcelona have missed Luis Suarez this season

The Blaugrana have struggled this season and find themselves third in the La Liga table, nine points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. Barcelona also succumbed to a 4-1 home defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 this week.

Barcelona are going through financial problems, so the reports of €11m arriving from Luis Suarez's soul could provide a temporary respite to the club.

The Catalans have missed their former striker this season. Suarez managed 198 goals from 283 appearances for Barcelona during his six-year stay and was crucial to their success in recent years.

The Uruguayan has hit the ground running at Atletico Madrid this season while Ronald Koeman has struggled to get his team firing on all cylinders.