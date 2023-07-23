Barcelona receive massive boost as 2 stars sign new long-term deals with the club - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to extend the contracts of two youngsters, Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blaugrana are nearing an agreement to extend Balde's stay at the club until 2028. Meanwhile, Yamal's new contract will keep him at the club until 2026.

Having joined the side's youth setup in 2011, Balde finally broke into the senior squad for the 2021-22 season, featuring primarily as Jordi Alba's backup. In the following season, the youngster was handed a more prominent role by manager Xavi, eventually becoming the first-choice. He has made 51 senior appearances for the club.

Balde also earned an unexpected call-up to Spain's 2022 World Cup squad. He made his international debut after coming off the bench in a 7-0 win against Costa Rica.

The 19-year-old had earlier signed a three-year deal in the summer of 2021 and will now sign a five-year extension.

Lamine Yamal, meanwhile, has long been touted as one of the most interesting prospects from Barcelona's famed academy La Masia. The 16-year-old impressed in the Blaugrana's youth setup and caught Xavi's eye, which led him to get invited to train alongside the first-team squad.

Lamal made his senior debut in April 2023, coming off the bench in a 4-0 win over Real Betis, becoming Barcelona's youngest-ever player in the process.

Despite Barcelona's financial struggles, they have locked up extensions for Balde and another key youngster, Lamine Yamal. Balde's contract is set to be extended until 2028 and, like many other youngsters such as Pedri, Ronald Araujo and Ansu Fati, is set to have a €1 billion release clause inserted in his contract.