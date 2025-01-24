Barcelona rekindle interest in 21-year-old La Liga ace after failed swoop last season: Reports

According to a report by Spanish media outlet SPORT (via Barca Universal), Barcelona are still interested in Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra. The Spaniard has been on Barca's radar for some time and the club made attempts to sign him last season.

Guerra, 21, is a product of Valencia's academy. He made his senior team debut in April 2023 and has since become a part of the first team, racking up five goals and two assists in 72 matches for Los Che. This season he has featured in all but one of the side's 20 LaLiga games.

The Spain U-21 star primarily plays as a central midfielder and is known for his strong defensive work rate and stamina. His ability to make consistent runs into the final third has seen him deployed occasionally as an attacking midfielder or supporting striker.

Trending

Barcelona have been keeping tabs on Guerra since the tenure of former football director Mateu Alemany who was familiar with the youngster during his time as Valencia's general director.

As per the abovementioned report, the Catalan club remained closely linked with a move for Guerra even after Alemany's exit from the club in 2023. They held talks with the player's agents towards the end of the 2023-24 season and were keen on landing him amidst Gavi's long-term injury.

However, the deal failed to materialize as Valencia had put a price tag of €25 million on Guerra which seemed too high for Barcelona due to their financial conditions.

Guerra shares the same agent with Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena. La Blaugrana held several talks about the Valencia star but never submitted an official bid for the player.

Flick's side will face Valencia in the league this weekend (January 26) and will likely be reminded of Guerra's qualities when he plays against them at the Estadi Lluis Companys.

Former Barcelona forward Rivaldo urges club to sign Marcus Rashford

Barcelona legend Rivaldo has urged the club to rope in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as the Englishman could be a reliable backup option for the side. Rashford has been linked with a loan move to Barca after falling out of favor with new manager Ruben Amorim.

Speaking to Betfair on Rashford's potential move to the Catalan club, Rivaldo said:

"I think he would have a place in this team because, in addition to being a great player, Barca has a schedule of many games ahead of it and that would help him have opportunities. Rashford surely knows that."

"An arrival like Rashford can only be positive because it helps the coach build a better team and gives him more options to choose between those alternatives to put on the field," the Brazilian added.

Barcelona are looking to compete strongly across competitions this season. They have already lifted the Spanish Super Cup and are favorites to win LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League. Adding an experienced player like Rashford to their ranks could solidify their pursuit for more laurels this season

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback