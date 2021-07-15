Barcelona to renegotiate contract extension with 18-year-old star - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly eager to re-open contract talks with midfielder Ilaix Moriba.

The youngster was left out of the Blaugrana's pre-season squad due to his reluctance to sign a new contract with the club.

According to Barcablagranes, Barcelona have been taken aback by the player's demands and have found his representatives difficult to deal with. The Catalan giants are, however, reluctant to let go of the teenager this summer and are eager to extend his contract with the club.

Ilaix Moriba spent nine years with the famed La Masia academy before being promoted to Barcelona B in 2019. He made eight appearances in the Segunda B Division in his first season with the team.

The midfielder made 11 appearances for the side during the first half of last season before being promoted to the senior squad by Ronald Koeman.

The 18-year-old quickly became a key member of Barcelona's first team and went on to make 18 appearances in all competitions for the club last season, scoring one goal. His performances for the Spanish giants have caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently revealed that the club have transfer-listed a majority of their players this summer due to their dismal financial situation. Ronald Koeman is, however, desperate to keep hold of youngsters like Ilaix Moriba, Pedri and Ansu Fati as he believes they are the future of the club.

Moriba has so far attracted interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils will test Barcelona's resolve by submitting a £20 million bid for the player in the coming weeks.

The Spaniard's contract situation and demotion to Barcelona B this summer has increased the possibility of his exit from Camp Nou.

Barcelona have information that Real Madrid are monitoring the Ilaix Moriba situation. [@santiovalle] pic.twitter.com/DRob1P8kTG — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 14, 2021

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

Ilaix Moriba is likely to stay at Barcelona this summer

Ilaix Moriba spent nine years with Barcelona's famed La Masia academy

Despite being just 18 years old, Ilaix Moriba has already become a key member of Barcelona's senior squad.

The teenager was given a number of chances to prove his worth and showcase his qualities last season.

🔵🔴 Barcelona have an interesting generation of players on their books:



🇪🇸 Alejandro Baldé (17)

🇪🇸 Ilaix Moriba (18)

🇦🇹 Yusuf Demir (18)

🇪🇸 Ansu Fati (18)

🇪🇸 Pedri (18)



👶 It’s like they’re stocking up on wonderkids. pic.twitter.com/2TKkTstGBT — Soccer Manager Games (@SoccerManager) July 10, 2021

Therefore, Moriba would likely prefer to stay at Barcelona and become a regular starter rather than start fresh at a new club. Moving to a new club would mean that he will once again have to prove that he is ready to play at the top level.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh