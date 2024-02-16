Barcelona to not renew veteran's contract, have identified La Masia star as his replacement - Reports

According to several reports, Barcelona have made up their minds not to offer an extension to Marcos Alonso, whose current deal is set to expire in the summer. The Blaugrana have instead decided to put their faith in 17-year-old defender Hector Fort, who is currently plying his trade for Barcelona Atletic.

Having shifted base for a new challenge in La Liga in 2022, Alonso has seen his playing time go down by a monumental margin since the move. In his brief time at Camp Nou, the Spanish defender has only managed to rack up 44 appearances, scoring three times on the way.

His time on the pitch has dwindled further in the ongoing season, with the 33-year-old left-back playing only seven matches. Alonso is currently sidelined with a back injury, having last donned the Blaugrana shirt in October of 2023.

As per a report by journalist Fernando Polo, the Catalan giants believe that the former Chelsea man's time at Camp Nou is nearing its end. As a result, they are prepared to let him leave in the summer when his contract ends and will instead back La Masia graduate Hector Fort as his replacement.

Expand Tweet

Despite primarily playing on the right flank, Fort has proven to be a useful soldier when deployed on the left by Xavi. In his six brief appearances for the senior squad, the youngster has already notched up two assists, successfully showcasing his immense potential in the process.

Manchester United set aside a pool of four players to include in a deal for Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong

With Barcelona struggling to overcome their never-ending financial woes, the reigning Spanish champions are looking to offload some high-profile names to generate funds. Taking advantage of their situation, Manchester United have once again resumed their quest to poach Frenkie De Jong from the Catalans.

Amidst reports of the Blaugrana slapping a tag of £90m on the Dutchman, United have identified four players to include in the deal to lower the asking price. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Red Devils are ready to include the likes of Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Scott McTominay in a bid to acquire the 26-year-old midfielder cheaply.

The exact offer from Manchester United is yet to be revealed. However, as conveyed by Express Sport, the English giants could include as many as two players to facilitate the deal. With the Camp Nou engulfed in an economic crisis, the De Jong transfer saga could take interesting turns in the summer.