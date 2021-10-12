Barcelona draw up two-man free transfer shortlist for 2022: Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona will reportedly try to sign midfielders Denis Zakaria and Franck Kessie on free transfers next summer. The Catalan's dire financial situation will force them to look to the free-agent market for new signings once more next year.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are keen to sign a defensive midfielder and a box-to-box midfielder next summer. The La Liga giants are eager to sign a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, who has suffered a massive dip in form in recent years.

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has become one of the most in-demand players in European football. The Ivorian enjoyed an incredible 2020-21 campaign with Stefano Pioli's side as he scored 14 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions.

Kessie was heavily linked with a move away from AC Milan this summer, but opted to stay with the Serie A giants. The 24-year-old has, however, rejected the opportunity to sign a contract extension with AC Milan. His current contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season, making him a free agent next summer.

Borussia Moenchengladbach star Denis Zakaria is one of the most highly-rated defensive midfielders in the Bundesliga. The Swiss international's current contract with the German club is set to expire in 2022. Reports have suggested Zakaria is eager to join one of Europe's top clubs next year.

Barcelona are keen to sign a defensive midfielder to compliment Pedri and Gavi in the centre of the park

The meteoric rise of teenage sensations Pedri and Gavi has been one of the few bright spots for Barcelona in the last few months. The Spanish club view the midfield duo as the future of the club and will look to build a squad around Gavi and Pedri.

Barcelona currently lack a solid defensive midfielder as Sergio Busquets approaches the twilight stage of his career. Barcelona president Joan Laporta will therefore look to take advantage of Franck Kessie and Denis Zakaria's contracts by signing them on a free transfer next summer.

Kessie and Zakaria will be able to begin negotiations with potential suitors in January. The reason is that they will be entering the final six months of their contracts with AC Milan and Borussia Moenchengladbach respectively.

