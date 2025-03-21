Barcelona to rest star player for LaLiga clash against Osasuna after recent injury scare: Reports

Barcelona are expected to rest Pau Cubarsi after he suffered an injury scare during Spain’s clash against the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League, as per AS. The Catalan club will play the rescheduled match against Osasuna on Wednesday, March 27, a fixture deemed crucial to their LaLiga title hopes.

Originally scheduled for March 8, the game was postponed following the tragic passing of Barcelona’s doctor, Carles Minarro. The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) subsequently rescheduled the fixture for March 27, a decision opposed by both clubs.

Despite their attempts to contest the ruling, the federation has confirmed that the game will proceed, with Barcelona set to miss several key players.

Cubarsi, who has been a regular under Hansi Flick, was forced off in the 41st minute against the Netherlands due to a suspected ankle injury. While initial concerns suggested it could be serious, reports have since confirmed that he could be available after the international break.

However, according to AS, the 18-year-old centre-back is unlikely to be included in the squad for the Osasuna clash. This decision takes into account Barcelona’s demanding schedule after the international break, where they will play four matches in nine days, including key fixtures in the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

In addition to Cubarsi, the Catalan club are also set to miss South American players Raphinha and Ronald Araujo, for the Osasuna fixture. Youngsters like Gerard Martin, Fermin Lopez, and Pablo Torre, who are part of Spain’s U21 squad, will also be unavailable as they are scheduled to face Germany on the same day.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick issues caution amid treble talks

Barcelona have enjoyed a stellar first season under Hansi Flick. They currently sit at the top of the LaLiga table, although both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are close behind. The Catalan giants have also secured a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals and are in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

As a result, talks of a potential treble have gained momentum, fueled by their consistent performances across all three competitions. Flick, who guided Bayern Munich to a treble in 2020, has cautioned that there is still a long way to go, despite highlighting the confidence within the squad.

“It is a long road, the situation of how we play and the confidence is very good. I wouldn’t say it is similar to what happened to me with Bayern Munich. It is different. There was the coronavirus, it was a very different context, although the feeling is very good and we can draw positive conclusions," he said (via FC Barcelona Noticias).

Following their clash against Osasuna, Barcelona will take on Girona in LaLiga, before facing Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final, where the tie is delicately poised at 4-4.

