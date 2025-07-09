“Barcelona and the rest of the world are warned" - Gareth Bale sends message to rivals regarding 'new era' at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale has warned Barcelona and other top clubs that a new era has started at Real Madrid. He believes that Xabi Alonso's side will be fierce and out to dominate in every game.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Bale claimed that the Alonso era at Santiago Bernabeu is bound to be fierce. He believes that the manager will be ruthless and his former side will dominate in the coming years. He said via Madrid Universal:

“Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid is preparing to be fierce. Barcelona and the rest of the world are warned: a new era begins for Madrid."

Bale was confident that Los Blancos would be able to beat PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal on Wednesday, July 9. He added:

“PSG have been playing at a really high level all year, but the truth is, we all know who will win: Madrid."

Alonso's side face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the MetLife Stadium less than 24 hours after Chelsea played Fluminense at the same ground. The Premier League side sealed their spot in the final with a 2-0 win over the Brazilian side. João Pedro scored both goals against his former side on his full debut for his new club.

Barcelona legends sent mixed message to Xabi Alonso after Real Madrid appointment

Javier Mascherano spoke about Xabi Alonso getting the managerial job at Santiago Bernabeu and clearly said that he does not wish him the best. The former Barcelona man was confident that the Spaniard would do well, but wanted to keep the club rivalry going. He said (via Mirror):

"I haven't spoken to him. He was one of the best players I played with throughout my career. I don't wish him the best because he's at Real Madrid, but I'm sure he'll be a great coach for the club. He did an excellent job at Bayer Leverkusen. He's a great person, and I had the privilege of playing alongside him for three years."

Sergio Busquets was quick to claim that it was clear that the former midfielder was bound to be a coach and said (via Yahoo):

“Xabi always loved football. He spoke well, understood what was going on, and had great vision during matches. You could tell he had what it takes to become a good coach. He’s doing well so far, both during his time at Bayer and now at Real Madrid.”

Xabi Alonso is unbeaten since taking over the Real Madrid. He has won four and drawn once at the FIFA Club World Cup and is facing his toughest opponents in PSG in the semifinal.

