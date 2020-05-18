Barcelona return to team training for the first time in two months. PC: FC Barcelona via Twitter

Barcelona have returned to team training in groups of 10, as La Liga edges closer to returning. In recent weeks, only individual training has been allowed at Barcelona, with strict protocols and safety measures been adhered too amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Barcelona shared pictures of their players training in groups of 10, as the likes of Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez were seen in good spirits. To ensure that the players are kept safe from the COVID-19 virus, Barcelona have conducted several tests on their players and will continue to do so in the coming days.

Additionally, Barcelona staff wearing biohazard clothing were seen disinfecting locker rooms and every facility surrounding the training ground. To ensure that the players and the staff members are working in a safe environment, extreme measures have been taken as La Liga edges closer to resumption.

Barcelona combat COVID-19 with stringent safety measures and precautions

Lionel Messi returns to training for Barcelona as La Liga return edges closer. PC: FC Barcelona via Twitter

Earlier this week, Barcelona players were spotted working individually to return to fitness. A video also emerged on the club's Instagram page of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen getting his car disinfected, proving that safety protocols are in place behind the scenes.

As players begin working in groups of 10, they will be hoping to regain sharpness after a two months hiatus owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Barcelona recorded a narrow 1-0 victory in their last league encounter against Real Sociedad, as they bounced back from a 2-0 defeat against arch-rivals Real Madrid.

The La Liga table is well poised for an exciting finish in the business end of the season. Reigning champions Barcelona lead Real Madrid by two points as things stand and are aiming to make it a hat-trick of league titles in succession.

Barcelona suffered a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid in the most recent El Clasico.

Lionel Messi has been in stunning form once again this season and Barcelona will need their talisman to be at his brilliant best once the season restarts. Having secured a 1-1 draw against Napoli in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie, Barcelona will also be looking to progress through to the next stage in Europe.

The Blaugrana have resumed team training, and the rest of the La Liga teams are expected to follow suit imminently. While no return date has been set for the resumption of the Premier League or La Liga, the Bundesliga restart was the headline news in world football this weekend.

Sanitizing the locker room at Barça's training ground.

☠️ to 🦠 pic.twitter.com/yY1Y9Db15W — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 17, 2020

A video has also emerged of Barcelona club staff sanitising the locker rooms, which could turn out to be a common practise in such unprecedented times. La Liga is expected to finalise a return date imminently, and the resumption of top-flight football is not far away in Spain.

Also Read: Barcelona's innovative training methods and precautions amidst coronavirus pandemic