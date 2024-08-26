Barcelona retain interest in €90m-rated star as Hansi Flick looks to bolster squad: Reports 

Barcelona will reportedly continue their pursuit of signing AC Milan star Rafael Leao until the end of the transfer window, despite well-documented financial concerns. The Blaugrana are reportedly keen on signing a left winger this summer.

As per journalist Jose Alvarez of El Chiringuito TV, sources close to Barca have denied reaching an agreement to sign Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, despite reports from Italy stating the contrary. The club still consider Rafael Leao as their priority target to strengthen the left wing.

Leao's signing is considered an almost impossible operation for the Blaugrana, as AC Milan could demand a reported €90-100m for the winger. Yet, Barca will continue their pursuit by offering players in exchange. Super agent Jorge Mendes, currently representing Leao, could play a key role in potentially finalizing the deal due to his close ties with Barcelona.

Despite reports, Barca's financial woes could be a major hindrance for them to make a major signing as Leao in this transfer window. The club is still working to register their latest signing Dani Olmo with La Liga and ruled out Chiesa's signing due to reported FFP concerns.

Compared to Leao, Federico Chiesa could have been a more affordable option with a much lesser salary. If Chiesa's signing was ruled out due to financial woes, Leao's signing could still be impossible for the club.

Barcelona reportedly ruled out the signing of Juventus winger Federico Chiesa

Barcelona reportedly ruled out the potential signing of Juventus winger Federico Chiesa due to financial fair play concerns. Chiesa's current contract with the Serie A side runs out in 2025 with the club looking to offload him this summer.

While Chiesa was reportedly keen on moving to the Catalan club, Barca's financial concerns will not allow them to register the player even if the signing is completed. Juventus will reportedly demand a reported €12 million for the winger and his salary will be around €4 million.

However, despite multiple departures, Barcelona are struggling to register their latest signing Dani Olmo with La Liga. Olmo moved to the Catalan side from RB Leipzig for €55 million, but is yet to make his official debut due to his pending registration.

As per MARCA, Barca must sell more players or provide a personal guarantee to the league in order to complete Olmo's registration. Therefore, it will be far more difficult for the club to register any new signings this summer.

Moreover, the club reportedly believes signing a left winger should not be a top priority this season. Their current squad features the likes of Raphinha, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres, all of whom can play on the left flank. Barca Atletic's Pau Victor can also be an option in the position.

