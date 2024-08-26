“We also need some players to be able to be competitive” - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick keen to keep 23-year-old star amidst transfer interest

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has revealed that he intends for defender Eric Garcia to remain in his squad amid interest from elsewhere. Flick has used the Spaniard in each of the first two league games of the 2024-25 season.

Schooled in the Barcelona youth setup, Garcia returned to the club from Manchester City as a free agent in 2021, having spent four years in England. The 23-year-old lost his place in the squad after the arrivals of Andreas Christensen and Inigo Martinez and Xavi sent him out on loan to Girona.

Hansi Flick spoke with the media about his squad make-up in a press conference ahead of his side facing Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday. When the German tactician was asked about Garcia's potential departure, he said (via Football Espana):

“I think some players left in recent days. We also need some players to be able to play and be competitive with the other teams. For me now, for the team, I am OK."

Eric Garcia did not participate in the pre-season tour of the USA as he was on duty with Spain at the Olympics. He helped his country win the gold medal at the competition alongside teammates Pau Cubarsi and Fermin Lopez.

Garcia remains the subject of interest for Girona after he excelled at the club during his season on loan, helping them finish third in La Liga. The former Manchester City man featured 30 times for the side in the league, scoring five goals from defence.

The inability of Barcelona to register summer signing Dani Olmo is the cause of speculation about Garcia's future. The defender played just 26 minutes across both games for La Blaugrana this season and may look to move elsewhere.

A move away from the club for Garcia may also provide enough space for them to register Olmo.

Barcelona youngster secures loan move

Barcelona's teenage striker Vitor Roque has secured a move away from the club on loan after failing to impress. The Brazilian teenager has joined fellow LaLiga side Real Betis on an initial season-long loan, with multiple clauses included.

Roque joined Barcelona in January 2024 for an initial €35 million fee but failed to break into the squad under Xavi, scoring two goals in 14 appearances. The 19-year-old failed to impress Hansi Flick and has been replaced by new addition Pau Victor.

Vitor Roque will be with the Seville-based club on a temporary basis until the end of the 2024-25 season. The club will have the option to keep the striker for a second season and also have the option to make the deal permanent. They will also cover his wages for the entirety of his stay in Seville.

