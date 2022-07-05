Barcelona reveal massive release clause inserted in contract signed by former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen

Barcelona have inserted a massive €500 million release clause in Andreas Christensen's contract. The former Chelsea defender was confirmed as the Catalan club's new signing on Monday.

Christensen left Chelsea this summer following the expiry of his contract at Stamford Bridge. He was offered a new deal, and reports suggest he had agreed to pen it, but later changed his mind and decided it was time to move elsewhere.

Barcelona finally announced the signing that has been rumored since January. The Camp Nou outfit have tied down the Danish star until 2026 and confirmed that his release clause would stand at €500 million.

Barcelona defender on leaving Chelsea this summer

Andreas Christensen spoke to the Evening Standard last month and revealed it was a tough decision for him to leave Chelsea.

The 26-year-old spoke highly of the west London club, saying:

"Having spent ten amazing years at this club, I felt now was the right time for a new beginning for me and my family. Mentally the last few months have been tough as it's not been an easy decision to leave this club and the fans.

"I'm not the most talkative person so sometimes people don't understand how much the club and the fans mean to me. I will miss the players, staff and everyone here. I wish the best for the club and the fans in the future."

Continuing to talk about the Premier League side, he added:

"Some of my proudest moments at the club were when we won FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth League. Those were a special group of young players that I was proud to have as teammates. I was fortunate to play under some fantastic managers including [Antonio] Conte, [Jose] Mourinho and now Thomas Tuchel.

"Last year was my proudest achievement as a player when we lifted the Champions League in Porto. I was a young boy at Chelsea with all the hopes and fears of a player starting his career, I'm grateful to the whole club for making my dream come true."

Christensen won the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League once during his time at the club. He was out on loan when the Blues won the Premier League and FA Cup.

