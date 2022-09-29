Barcelona's complaint about PSG's salary for Lionel Messi and other stars accepted by The Court of the European Union - Reports 

According to Que T'hi Jugues, Barcelona's complaint regarding the salary of Lionel Messi by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been heard by The Court of the European Union.

The complaint is regarding Parisians not abiding by the laws of Financial Fair Play rules. The French club were one of the eight European clubs that were awarded a hefty penalty of €65 million for breaching the rules of financial policy.

The complaint suggests that the Paris-based club is breaching the rules on their wage bill and spending, which as a result is thickening the gap between them and other European clubs.

PSG have managed to amass a squad of the highest quality with superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr., Lionel Messi and more on their team. All these high-profile names pocket hefty salaries per season as well.

The tension between the two clubs started when the French club spent a world record fee of €222 million to acquire Neymar from the Catalan club by paying his release clause.

The defending French champions' president Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently questioned Barcelona's summer spending spree despite being debt ridden. They acquired superstars like Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha.

The Blaugranas reportedly sold their TV rights and Barca studios to accumulate €700 million worth of wealth. The club spent a total of €150 million in the summer transfer window.

Al-Khelaifi questioned whether it was the right decision on the part of UEFA to allow the Catalan club to do so. He implied that other European clubs might adopt the same sort of strategy in the future.

Here's what he said in an interview with Politico:

"Is this fair? No, it's not fair. ... Is it legal? I'm not sure. If they allow them, others will do the same. UEFA of course have their own [financial] regulations. For sure they're going to look at everything." (h/t ESPN)

Eduard Romeu opined on PSG superstar Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona

Former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi in action for PSG.

Barcelona vice-president Eduard Romeu recently opined that Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona would be financially viable as it would be on a free transfer. The player's contract with PSG will expire in the summer of 2023.

In an interview with El Matide Catalunya radio, here's what Romeu said (via SPORT):

“If he [Lionel Messi] came back, it would be free, so it would be viable within my area, although I don’t have it in the budget. He is an icon of the club, this will always be his home, but it will be a technical decision. Barca will have no problems next summer with the structure that we have set up."

