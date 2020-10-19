Barcelona's Lionel Messi is a step ahead of everyone says Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez believes Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is "on another level". The duo have played together for the national team. Speaking about the "best player in the world" with Goal, Lautaro said:

I know Leo more from the times we've been team-mates for the Argentine national team rather than from having come up against him. I've said it in the past, and will say it again now and in the future: he’s the best player in the world.

The fact he's Argentinian is a source of pride for us and we always try to learn from him. For me, he’s on another level – he understands the game in a different way and he’s always a step ahead of everyone else.

It is easy to see why Lautaro Martinez wanted to move to Barcelona last summer. The Inter striker scored 21 goals in all competitions last season for the Italian giants.

Lionel Messi wanted to leave his boyhood club Barcelona last window, but manager Ronald Koeman managed to convince the 33-year-old to stay for the season. However, the Number 10 might leave at the end of his contract next year.

Koeman later revealed the contents of his chat with Messi:

I was always hoping Messi would stay for this season. If he had left in the summer, I would have had a very different situation at Barca. He wanted to leave but the club was very clear to him. The buy out clause was so high, that not a single club in the world was going to pay that in these times.

I went to his house and took time to listen to all the things he said. But I also explained to him that I had not been a part of the problems he had with the club and told him how I was going to work to change things. We ended up talking football tactics. It ended as a proper football chat and that convinced me he is a real lover of the game and he still wanted to put everything he has into Barcelona.

The Blaugrana will aim at challenging for the Champions League and La Liga this season, after having gone without lifting any silverware last season. However, their loss to Getafe over the weekend wouldn't have helped their confidence.