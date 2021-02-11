Barcelona scout confirms interest in highly talented Sevilla youngster

Barcelona scout German Vaya Ballabriga 'Mani' has confirmed the club's interest in Sevilla winger Bryan Gil. The youngster is on loan at Eibar this season.

Mani has worked with Barcelona for several years and has helped the Catalan club sign highly-talented youngsters. The scout played a huge role in bringing Ansu Fati, Andres Iniesta and several others to the club.

Sevilla's Bryan Gil has been one of the finds of the season, and German Vaya Ballabriga 'Mani' has compared him to Neymar. The scout believes that Barcelona should sign him quickly as he has a €35 million release clause right now.

While talking on Cadena SER's 'Què T'hi Jugues', the scout said:

"Right now he is Spain's best footballer and I compare him with Neymar. He can do certain things and has great versatility, as he can play at full-back in the middle or on the left wing. It's impressive. I have spoken with Roman Planes about him and he has Bryan Gil in mind. If he is signed now then his release clause is 35m euros, but if he signs a new deal with Sevilla then he'll have a release clause worth 150m euros."

Barcelona defeated by Sevilla in Copa del Rey

While Barcelona may be planning to sign Sevilla's highly talented youngster, the performance of the current team is why they need reinforcements.

The Catalan giants were beaten 2-0 in the Copa del Rey last night, and Ronald Koeman was not pleased. Speaking to the media after the match, the Dutchman said:

"We have to analyse the game. There are a lot of games before the next match. There has been a lot of wear and tear. We have to try to play and win in the second leg. There is hope, although the tie is complicated. But this team are capable of anything at home."

He added:

"They made fouls, but clever fouls. They defended very well. They are a strong team. They are a great team with a great squad. We are in good form, we fought. We played well, but we played against a great team, and a very physical team. We had chances. There is VAR, but I think there is a penalty."

Barcelona will face Deportivo Alaves on Saturday night and will be confident of getting back to winning ways.