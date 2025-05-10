“Barcelona screwed up everything” - Polish legend Zbigniew Boniek calls out Hansi Flick’s tactic for Champions League defeat against Inter Milan

Polish football icon Zbigniew Boniek has publicly criticized Hansi Flick for his tactics in Barcelona's Champions League semi-final second leg tie against Inter Milan. The Catalans were eliminated after a devastating 4-3 loss at San Siro, and Boniek believes that it did not have to happen.

Ad

Speaking with Polsat Sport, Boniek had no issues slamming Flick's tactics. He explained that Inter were already tired and that Barcelona should have taken advantage by reinforcing the midfield or defense (via Barca Universal):

“The Inter players were exhausted. Instead of bringing on a striker, it made more sense to pack the midfield or add a defender. Their equaliser came from a centre-back who was completely unmarked in the box."

Ad

Trending

According to Boniek, the Blaugrana made "simple" errors that cost them a great deal:

“Barcelona screwed up everything. The team plays very good football, but due to simple mistakes, they will miss the Champions League final."

Meanwhile, Barca's thoughts will have to turn towards Spain, where they are currently prepared to face Real Madrid at the Lluis Companys on Sunday, May 11.

Barcelona and Real Madrid face off in final El Clasico this season

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will take his team into what will likely be his last El Clasico on Sunday. Meanwhile, Barcelona counterpart, Hansi Flick, is hoping to win a record fourth El Clasico clean sweep over Los Blancos this term.

Ad

The clash also has massive significance, as both sides continue a serious battle for the La Liga title. Hansi Flick has turned Barca into one of the best teams in the world in his first season.

The German manager has already conquered three Clasico encounters. He enjoyed a 4-0 league win at Bernabeu back in October, followed that up with a 5-2 Spanish Super Cup triumph in January, and then, a 3-2 Copa del Rey final victory in April.

Ad

Another win on Sunday would be a historic sweep for the Blaugrana under Hansi Flick. His side goes into the game with momentum, boasting a 24-game La Liga unbeaten streak. Real Madrid, though, have been shaky, with premature exits in the Champions League and regular losses to Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti is widely expected to depart Real Madrid at the end of the season. It will be the end of a legendary era that has yielded 15 trophies, the most by any manager in the club's history. As per reports (via The Sun), Xabi Alonso will be moving into the Santiago Bernabeu to take over from Ancelotti.

The 43-year-old decided on his Bayer Leverkusen exit earlier this month, a year after he led them to their first-ever Bundesliga title and an undefeated domestic campaign. Alonso's official announcement is expected to come later this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More