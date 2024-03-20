Barcelona to sell La Masia graduate, will look to sign replacement in the summer - Reports

La Masia graduate Ansu Fati could reportedly leave Barcelona permanently in the upcoming summer transfer.

Fati is currently on loan from Barcelona to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion. The young Spanish forward was loaned to the Seagulls with hopes that he would improve his performance. However, he has failed to impress in the Premier League.

Since he arrived at American Express Stadium, Fati's campaign has been marred by injuries. As a result of a calf injury, the 21-year-old missed two months of action. This season, he has made 23 appearances for the Seagulls across different competitions, bagging only four goals and an assist.

As per SPORT, Barcelona are reportedly looking forward to selling Ansu Fati in the upcoming summer transfer window. Moreover, the La Liga giants have already started shortlisting candidates for Fati's replacement.

According to the aforementioned report, Barcelona are considering signing Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid following his decent loan spell, where he has scored nine goals in 35 appearances. The Blaugrana also have the likes of AC Milan's Rafael Leao and Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhlia on their transfer radar.

Bayern Munich out from the race to sign Barcelona defender: Reports

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have reportedly dropped out of the race to sign Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per Spanish outlet SPORT.

Earlier it was reported that the German champions were keen to sign the Uruguayan defender after the pair of Kim Min-Jae and Matthijs de Ligt failed to perform as per expectations.

The Baravians are also on the verge of losing the Bundesliga title this season, as they are currently in second spot, 10 points behind Xavi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen. As a result, it was speculated that Bayern would be chasing the Barcelona defender in the summer. However, the Uruguayan has always been keen to stay at Camp Nou.

Araujo joined Barcelona Atletic from Boston River in August 2018. The Uruguayan defender made his senior debut for the Blaugrana in October 2019. Since then, he has made 144 appearances for the La Liga giants, bagging eight goals and three assists. Moreover, this season, he has helped the Camp Nou outfit keep 13 clean sheets in 35 appearances.