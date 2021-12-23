Barcelona could sell midfielder to Manchester City in Ferran Torres swap deal to meet La Liga's financial fair play regulations – Reports

According to the latest reports, Barcelona are considering involving midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the deal to bring Manchester City’s Ferran Torres to the Nou Camp.

Ferran Torres suffered a foot injury while on international duty with Spain in October and has since not played for Manchester City. In five appearances across all competitions this season, the 21-year-old forward has three goals and an assist. Torres had reportedly grown frustrated over a lack of game time which eventually led to City agreeing to the deal.

According to The Athletic, the deal is worth around £46m with an extra £10 million in subsequent add-ons. Barcelona are evidently in financial turmoil currently and are not in a position to pay the fee. According to El Nacional, the club is looking to use Frenkie de Jong in a potential straight swap.

De Jong has also recently been linked with a potential move after a series of inconsistent performances under new manager Xavi Hernandez. Barcelona value the midfielder highly but have recently shown a willingness to sell him.

The club’s financial struggles mean that they first need to sell players in order to comply with the financial fair play rules. With Ferran Torres viewed as an absolute necessity by Xavi, involving de Jong might be a potential solution.

Ferran Torres is a world-class forward who has struggled due to high competition at Manchester City. At Barcelona, he can virtually step into multiple attacking positions and can be expected to be more regularly involved.

The 21-year-old also fits the age of the squad and has reportedly been assured of a big long-term role at the Nou Camp. Barcelona were initially looking into the possibility of signing the 27-year-old Raheem Sterling but seem to have let that go. The English winger’s recent surge in form under Guardiola and concerns over his suitability at Barcelona appear to have played a part in it.

Regardless, Barcelona still need to sell players before announcing signings. They have failed to find suitors for multiple players, including Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti and Luuk de Jong.

Barcelona have a long way ahead of them but currently have strong base players currently. They will need to add the right signings, especially in attack in the coming windows.

Ferran Torres obviously looks to be a step in the right direction. But they will look to sell some players to make some meaningful additions to the squad.

Edited by Aditya Singh