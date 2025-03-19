Barcelona sensation Pau Cubarsi makes surprise pick as he names favourite NBA player and team  

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi has named Milwaukee Bucks as his favourite NBA team and Giannis Antetokounmpo as his favourite basketball player. The Spanish defender became a household name after exploding onto the scene with the Catalan side last season.

Cubarsi has continued that rise under Hansi Flick this term and has cemented his place in the starting XI. The 18-year-old has registered 42 appearances across competitions this season, 37 of which have been starts.

He has forged a rock-solid partnership with veteran Inigo Martinez in the heart of Hansi Flick's defense. Cubarsi signed a new deal with the LaLiga giants last month that would keep him at Camp Nou until 2029.

The Barcelona defender recently revealed that he holds an interest in the NBA as well.

"My favourite NBA team and player? Milwaukee Bucks, and my favourite player is Antetokounmpo," said Cubarsi (via Barca Universal).

The Bucks are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference table and lost 104-93 to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, March 18. Antetokounmpo played 39 minutes and registered 20 points.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are leading the LaLiga title race after 27 games, tied on points with second-placed Real Madrid who have played a game more. The Catalan giants have already won the Supercopa de Espana this season, while they have also reached the Copa del Rey semifinals and the Champions League quarterfinals.

Will Barcelona sign a Liverpool forward this summer?

Barcelona are doing everything possible to secure the services of Mohamed Salah this summer, according to Footmercato. The Egyptian forward's contract with Liverpool is due to expire at the end of this campaign and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

The Catalan side have a settled front three of Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha, who have been firing on all cylinders this season. However, the LaLiga giants are reluctant to pass on the opportunity to sign a player of Salah's caliber for free.

The 32-year-old has been sensational this season for Liverpool, registering 32 goals and 22 assists from 43 games across competitions. The Reds would like to tie him down to a new deal, but all signs indicate that the player will leave this summer.

Barcelona also have their eyes on Salah's teammate Luis Diaz, whose future remains under doubt as well. However, the Colombian is under contract until 2027 and is likely to cost €69.6m, which could put him out of the reach of the cash-strapped Catalans.

