Barcelona set asking price for Chelsea and Manchester United target - Reports

Barcelona are open to selling Chelsea and Manchester United target Ronald Araujo next summer, according to reports. However, they have set the price to €60 million for the Uruguayan centre-back.

According to El Nacional, Barcelona manager Xavi wants to keep the 22-year-old defender at Camp Nou. But club president Joan Laporta is open to selling him, given the current financial situation at the club.

The youngster has attracted a lot of interest from multiple Premier League clubs. However, Manchester United and Chelsea are amongst the top chasers.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Chelsea have reportedly joined Man United and Liverpool in the race for Barcelona star Ronald Araujo Chelsea have reportedly joined Man United and Liverpool in the race for Barcelona star Ronald Araujo https://t.co/2Uo2nF92wT

Araujo joined Barcelona B in 2018 from Boston River. He made his La Liga debut in 2019 but was promoted to the main team in 2020. He has made 53 appearances for Barcelona's main team across all competitions.

Many Blaugrana supporters believe Araujo will eventually replace Gerard Pique, who is 34 years old now. But Laporta has set a price for the youngster to be sold. Manchester United and Chelsea will be keenly monitoring the situation.

Araujo currently has a release clause of €200 million. However, that won't be a problem for Laporta as long as the €60 million price is met by the potential buyer.

Manchester United and Chelsea looking to solidify defense next season; Barcelona's Araujo top priority

Manchester United and Chelsea have had incredibly contrasting defenses this season. Chelsea have the best backline in the Premier League, having conceded just six goals, while United have one of the worst, giving up 22 goals so far.

It all looks good for the Blues from a defensive perspective currently. But they are likely to lose key players in that position next season.

Thiago Silva is now 37 years old, while Antonio Rudiger looks likely to leave the club. Both have been consistent figures in Chelsea's incredible defense.

B/R Football @brfootball Chelsea's defense is doing it all this season 🔥 Chelsea's defense is doing it all this season 🔥 https://t.co/dQV2WB61jn

Manchester United signed Raphael Varane from Real Madrid in the summer. When he has played, the defense has looked better, but he has spent most of his time out due to injuries.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have struggled to put in even one good performance for the Red Devils. Hence, United are keenly looking to get reinforcements.

Barcelona's Ronald Araujo will definitely add solidity to either of their backlines. It will be interesting to see where he ends up if the Catalan giants do sell him next summer.

