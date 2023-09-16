Barcelona set to battle hard with Manchester United for 18-year-old midfielder - Reports

Barcelona will reportedly battle it out with Premier League side Manchester United for Belgium under-21 international Arthur Vermeeren's signature in January next year.

According to El Nacional, the teenage midfielder is on the Catalan club's radar, and the Xavi-helmed side observed the player last season. Only 18, the Vermeeren is deemed extremely talented and said to be progressing consistently.

Currently, the central midfielder is contracted with Belgian side Royal Antwerp until 2026. He's made 43 appearances for the side, scoring one goal and providing four assists across all competitions.

Xavi and co. will get to further examine the player as the two sides meet in the UEFA Champions League on September 19. The Blaugrana have been drawn into a group with Vermeeren's current club, as well as FC Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk.

The report claims Vermeeren is being compared to Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta, who made a staggering 674 appearances at Camp Nou, bagging 57 goals and 137 assists.

Furthermore, a move for the young midfielder is not going to be simple. With Erik ten Hag's Manchester United lurking in the background, a decision on Barcelona's approach will have to be made soon.

"Maybe Manchester United or Liverpool"- When Barcelona manager Xavi picked ideal Premier League destination

Xavi (via Getty Images)

Barcelona manager and club legend Xavi picked his ideal Premier League destination back in 2015. Unfortunately, the English top-flight was unable to host the central midfielder during his playing days.

Xavi made a stunning 767 appearances for the Catalan club after coming through the ranks at youth level. He scored 85 goals and bagged 184 assists, winning La Liga eight times and the UEFA Champions League on four occasions.

Speaking about his favourite destinations among English sides, he said (via Bleacher Report):

"There are many great sides like Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool. If I had to select one, it would have to be a club with a great history; maybe Manchester United or Liverpool. I know that there are clubs who have emerged quite recently, like Manchester City for example, but United is my favourite, historically speaking."

Despite professing hus admiration for Manchester United, the 41-year-old coach made the move to Qatari side Al Sadd in 2015. He hung his boots after spending four years in Asia and making 97 appearances for Al Sadd.