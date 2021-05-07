Barcelona set to join Real Madrid in race to sign French sensation - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

The Frenchman has been heavily courted by Real Madrid in recent months and is expected to leave Lille for one of Europe's top clubs this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have joined Real Madrid in the race for Eduardo Camavinga. The Catalans are looking for a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, who is approaching the latter stages of his career.

Camavinga made his debut for Rennes during the 2018-19 campaign at the age of 16. The midfielder became a key member of the squad during his second season with the club. His impressive performances for Rennes even earned him a call-up to the French national team, for whom he has made three appearances and scored one goal.

The 18-year-old was heavily linked with Real Madrid last summer but decided to stay at Rennes. He is now reportedly ready to make a move to one of Europe's top clubs, where he will be able to develop his game and challenge for silverware.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is believed to be a huge fan of Camavinga. The French tactician tried to bring the Rennes star to Madrid last year and is likely to resume his pursuit of the midfielder when the summer transfer window opens.

Eduardo Camavinga has agreed to stay at Rennes for next season should they qualify for the Champions' League.



Manchester City, Barcelona & Real Madrid have all made initial contact, according to L'Équipe. https://t.co/8Hlvi6YeeR — Get French Football News (@GFFN) April 24, 2020

Barcelona could miss out on the signing of Eduardo Camavinga due to their finances

Eduardo Camavinga is reportedly ready to make a move to one of Europe's top clubs

Barcelona are reportedly facing debts in the region of €1.2 billion, and this is likely to affect their performance in the transfer market this summer. The Catalan giants will likely look to the free-agent market to make some signings.

Rennes are reportedly looking for a fee in the region of £70 million for Camavinga. This could prove to be an obstacle for Barcelona unless they are able to raise capital by selling some key players.

📌 Barcelona's sports area are looking for the new Busquets: Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes, 18), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo 23), and Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad 24) are on the list [md] — FCBarcelonaFl 🏆 (@FCBarcelonaFl) May 6, 2021

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have spent the last two transfer windows loaning out and selling players to raise funds and create space for new signings in the squad.