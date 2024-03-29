Barcelona set to rest 2 key players for Las Palmas clash in bid to help them attain 100 percent fitness for PSG match: Reports

Barcelona are set to rest defenders Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo for their clash against UD Las Palmas to help them recover for their Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Both players have complained of slight discomfort lately, and are not at 100 percent fitness. The Dane has been struggling with tendinitis from the start of the season, while the Uruguayan was also suffering from nagging muscular injuries earlier in the season.

Araujo and Christensen have made 31 and 33 apperances, respectively, across all competitions this season. According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barca do not want to risk injury to their defensive stalwarts, especially while entering a crucial part of their 2023-24 season.

Newly-promoted Las Palmas have been outperforming expectations this season, sitting just five points off a European qualification spot in La Liga. However, with the emergence of young defender Pau Cubarsi and the versatility of Jules Kounde, Barca should have more than enough to see off the Canary Islanders' challenge.

The Blaugrana currently sit second in La Liga with 64 points in 29 games, eight points off leaders Real Madrid. They got knocked out in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals at the hands of Athletic Club (4-2), and lost the Supercopa de Espana final earlier on in the season to Real (4-1).

They are still alive in the La Liga title race, as well as in the Champions League, where they travel to Paris to take on PSG in the first leg of the quarterfinal on April 10.

Barcelona could use Jean-Clair Todibo's sell-on clause to negotiate a move for young French defensive midfielder

Barcelona could use their rights over French side OGC Nice's defender Jean-Clair Todibo to negotiate a move for defensive midfielder Khephren Thuram, according to reports from SPORT.

Todibo left the Camp Nou to join Nice for a reported fee of €8.5 million in 2021. However, Barca retained 20 percent of his rights, which would entitle them to a fifth of the future transfer fees of the player.

Top European clubs have been monitoring his situation, with Nice expected to accept a bid in the range of €60 million. This could net Barca a €12 million windfall, which would go a long way in solving their financial woes.

Conversely, Barcelona sporting director Deco could also use the situation to his advantage and negotiate a move for Thuram in a cut-price deal. The Frenchman's contract also expires in 2025, which could force the French outfit to sell him for much lesser than his reported €35 million valuation.

Thuram has become a mainstay in Nice's midfield, with his physicality and ball progression being his defining attributes. He has made 22 appearances this season, helping them stay alive in the race for Champions League qualification in Ligue 1.

The Catalans and Nice have good relations, with Todibo, Brazilian defender Marlon and Senegalese right-back Moussa Wague being loaned to the French side by Barca in the last five seasons.

All of these factors combined could play a huge part in helping Barcelona bring Thuram to the Camp Nou in the upcoming transfer window.