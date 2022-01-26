Barcelona set their sights on La Liga striker - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on fellow La Liga club Elche's striker Lucas Boye for a potential signing in the summer transfer window. The Spanish giants are willing to trigger the release clause of €25 million for the 25-year-old striker.

Barcelona are willing to wait until the summer as the release clause could get reduced to €10 million if Elche gets relegated this season. They are currently in 15th position, five points above the drop zone.

According to media reports Barcelona are keeping Lucas Boye as their 'Plan B' if their bid to sign Alvaro Morata collapses. Morata's arrival at the Camp Nou might not succeed after scores of injuries in the Juventus camp.

However, the Spain international is reported to be leaving Juventus after the Italian club expressed their desire to sign Dusan Vlahovic.

Elche forward Lucas Boyé is seen as a 'plan B' in case Alvaro Morata's transfer to Barcelona collapses.

The Catalan club have struggled to sign an impactful striker and have now zeroed in on Boye to solve their goal-scoring woes. Atletico Madrid have also joined the race to sign Boye as a potential replacement of Luis Suarez.

The Argentine started his youth career at River Plate and played for the senior side for two years. Boye joined Torino in 2016 and spent a year-long loan deal with Elche before joining the Spanish side in 2021.

Lucas Boye has seven goals and two assists in 17 games in La Liga this season. The young striker recently scored in a 2-2 draw against Barca's arch rivals, Real Madrid.

Lucas Boye, in last 4 matches for Elche:



vs. Valencia

vs. FC Barcelona

vs. Villarreal

vs. Real Madrid



He ssisted the Camp Nou.

Scored and ssisted at the Bernabéu.



vs. Valencia
vs. FC Barcelona
vs. Villarreal
vs. Real Madrid
He assisted the Camp Nou.
Scored and assisted at the Bernabéu.

Barcelona are considering bringing Alex Grimaldo back from Benfica

Blaugrana are keen to sign Alex Grimaldo from Benfica to strengthen their defensive set-up. Grimaldo, Nicolas Tagliafico of Ajax and Jose Gaya of Valencia have been shortlisted by manager Xavi Hernandez as potential summer targets.

According to MARCA, Xavi is looking to bring in young defenders at Camp Nou to bolster their backline as they continue to struggle in La Liga. Barca have been knocked out of the Champions League, Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey in the last few months.

The 26-year-old Spanish left-back's contract at the Portuguese club will expire in 2023 and he has expressed his desire to join another club. The Catalan club wanted to bring him in last year but the move didn't happen after Benfica put €30 million release clause in the deal.

