Barcelona set to wear new kit for derby against Girona 

Barcelona are set to wear a new kit for their La Liga clash against Girona today. The Catalan club face Girona in an away game.

They will wear yellow jerseys with red stripes for the game. Xavi's team are currently atop the La Liga table. They have 44 points on the board after 17 games and hold a three-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid.

Girona coach Michel claimed that his team has nothing to lose as Barca will need to win to keep up their bid to win the La Liga title. Xavi opined that a win is must for his team. Speaking ahead of the game, he said (via MARCA):

"We have to beat Girona. Here we win two or three days of tranquility vouchers. This is Barcelona. Until tomorrow, there is some tranquility, but not too much. This is the Barcelona environment. I know it very well. If we don't win tomorrow, it will be a hecatomb.

"Let's try to enjoy it until tomorrow. Let's try to win it because it will be a difficult match. [Girona coach] Michel has said that they have nothing to lose and we will go out with pressure on us because we want to win LaLiga Santander."

Barcelona manager Xavi expressed his concern for not finishing games off

Xavi - Copa Del Rey Quarter Final

Xavi expressed his concern at his team not being able to finish games off. Ahead of the Girona game, he said:

"I'm concerned because we don't finish [our games] off. A lot of things need to be improved, but we have won [against La Real]. We are in a very good situation. We have to take into account how we were last year and how we are now. There are things to improve, obviously, but also positive things."

