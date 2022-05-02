Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany responds to rumors about having meetings with Bundesliga superstar

Barcelona chief Mateu Alemany has denied claims of having a meeting with Robert Lewandowski. He added that the club would not speak about any negotiations or discuss anything related to players from other clubs.

Lewandowski is reportedly looking to leave Bayern Munich this summer, and Barcelona are said to be interested. Reports suggest the Catalan club are keen on bringing in the Polish star and are preparing a summer move.

Barcelona are preparing for next season, and Lewandowski is one of the names reportedly high on their priority list. When Alemany was quizzed about the possibility of the transfer, he told Movistar, as quoted by Goal:

"There was no meeting with Lewandowski's agent. Also, I don't like to speak about the negotiations process – it's something private. The only thing I can say is that a meeting (with Jorge Mendes or Lewandowski) did not take place. We don't like to discuss players who are under contract with other clubs."

Will Robert Lewandowski leave Bayern Munich and move to Barcelona?

Robert Lewandowski has refused to commit his future to Bayern Munich, who are adamant about keeping him at the club next season. The Bundesliga champions believe they are under no threat of losing the striker who has a year left on his deal.

However, former Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez believes the transfer could take place. He told El Larguero:

"Just today I spoke to him. He told me: 'every day you have more gray hair'. Bayern's issue is that there is no clause. If they don't want to sell you, you're screwed. I think that there is some possibility. I think he believes that playing in Spain he would have had a Ballon d'Or or two. And that's why he wants to try. He has the feeling that he deserved the Ballon d'Or. It's not the same to play in the Spanish league, in Barça or Madrid, as it is in the German league."

Lewandowski has scored 34 goals in 32 Bundesliga games this season, along with 13 goals in 10 Champions League matches.

