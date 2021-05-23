Barcelona squad not at the level we want: Ronald Koeman

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman believes the squad at his disposal isn't at the desired level after their 1-0 win over Eibar in the final La Liga encounter of the 2020-21 season.

Barcelona finished the season third in the table behind champions Atletico Madrid and arch-rivals Real Madrid. They did add silverware to their cabinet, however, having beaten Atheltic Bilbao 4-0 in the Copa del Rey final in April.

Koeman, after Barcelona's last La Liga match of the season, conceded that the current squad isn't close to the level he expects, adding that there are 'many at the club' who think along similar lines.

“At the moment we arrived, the squad was done. The only signing we made was Dest, on the last day. For me it is not a squad with the level we want for Barça. Many at the club think the same,” the Barcelona boss said.

“We are trying to improve the squad. There are older players, with all due respect, who have shown that they have a level for this team. Others, younger, need to gain experience and will be better players. The squad is not complete and cannot be done in one season alone,” he added.

Barcelona are set to undergo a massive summer overhaul with the likes of Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay potentially arriving at the Camp Nou in the upcoming transfer window.

🎙 @RonaldKoeman talks about the win at Eibar pic.twitter.com/MboQOxBCr3 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 22, 2021

I don't think Eibar game was my last for Barcelona: Ronald Koeman

Barcelona won the Copa del Rey this season under Ronald Koeman

Despite winning a trophy in his first season as Barcelona manager, Koeman's job is under threat, with reports claiming he might be sacked ahead of next season.

Addressing the rumors surrounding his position as Barcelona manager, Koeman said he doesn't think the Eibar encounter was his last with the Catalan giants.

“I don’t think this is going to be my last game. I have a contract, there is a lot of talk about this issue but I am calm. If the club wants to change something, then they will have to talk to me,” Koeman said.