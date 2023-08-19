Barcelona star agrees new contract with deferred salary to help club with wage bill - Reports 

Barcelona star Marc-Andre ter Stegen has reportedly agreed to defer a portion of his wages as he signs a contract extension with Xavi's club.

According to Luis Rojo of Diario Marca, the player has signed an extension until 2028 and has provided salary cap space to help Barcelona register their new signings.

The Catalan club reportedly met with their goalkeeper during the previous week to discuss the terms of the extension.

According to Barca Blaugranes, the shot-stopper has agreed to defer a significant portion of his salary for the next two seasons.

He will then receive the greater portion of his wages in the final three years of the deal when the La Liga outfit are reported to be financially better placed.

Should the Germany international see out his new deal at Camp Nou, the player will complete 14 years at the club.

The 31-year-old joined Barcelona from Borussia Monchengladbach way back in 2014 for a reported fee of €12 million. Since joining Spanish football, ter Stegen has become a mainstay in the club's squad.

He has completed a stunning 378 appearances for the Spanish outfit, keeping 158 clean sheets across all competitions.

Ter Stegen won La Liga five times while getting his hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy during the 2014/15 season, among other honors.

"Marc is among the three best goalkeepers in the world"- Barcelona boss Xavi on club goalkeeper

Xavi (via Getty Images)

Barcelona boss Xavi lavished praise on the club's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, during the 2022/23 La Liga season. The Catalan club pipped Spanish rivals Real Madrid to the league title last season, finishing 10 points clear of Los Blancos.

The Spanish tactician spoke after the side completed a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in late April. Addressing his goalkeeper's performances last season, he said (via Marca):

"Marc is among the three best goalkeepers in the world and because of how we play he is the best. He is extraordinary. It is a guarantee. And the defense has also been very good, all the teamwork. But Marc has been decisive in many moments of the season."

The Germany international kept a stunning 26 clean sheets after making 38 appearances in La Liga last year. The 31-year-old also pledged his future to his current employers, signing a contract extension until 2028.