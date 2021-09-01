Barcelona star agrees personal terms ahead of potential exit: Fabrizio Romano

According to Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has reached an agreement on personal terms with Atletico Madrid. The Frenchman, who was signed from Atletico Madrid for €120 million in 2019, is now closing in on a return to his former club.

It is believed that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are involved in sorting out an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy next summer. With the transfer deadline fast approaching, both La Liga clubs are working hastily towards finding a solution that benefits all parties.

Antoine Griezmann has full agreement on personal terms with Atletico Madrid and it’s now matter of last details between Atléti and Barça to complete the deal. Final stages. 🚨🇫🇷 #Atleti #FCB #DeadlineDay



Barça are progressing in talks to sign Luuk de Jong from Sevilla. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Earlier, Barcelona had requested Joao Felix as part of the deal to allow Griezmann to join Atletico Madrid. However, the reigning La Liga champions were quick to reject the proposal. Now, with talks seemingly in the final stages for Griezmann's return to Atletico Madrid, Barcelona will be hoping they can bring in a replacement quickly.

Barcelona in talks to sign Luuk de Jong from Sevilla

If reports are to be believed, Barcelona have simultaneously entered advanced talks to sign Luuk de Jong from Sevilla. The 31-year-old striker has reportedly agreed personal terms with Barcelona, with the Catalans now focused on reaching an agreement with Sevilla.

Barcelona are progressing in negotiations to sign Luuk de Jong from Sevilla. Talks now advanced to sign Dutch striker - personal terms agreed and club close to reach an agreement! 🔴🇳🇱 #FCB #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

De Jong, who has two years left on his contract with Sevilla, netted just nine goals in 48 appearances across all competitions last term. It will be interesting to see how the Dutchman fits in at Barcelona, should the Catalans strike a deal.

Notably, Barcelona have had three departures on deadline day. The likes of Rey Manaj, Emerson Royal and Ilaix Moriba have all left Camp Nou. If Griezmann follows suit soon, Barcelona could face huge relief in terms of their financial predicament.

Griezmann is among the highest earners at Barcelona and has always been linked with a move away from the club to free up the club's financial struggles. As things stand, a return to Atletico Madrid makes sense for the Frenchman.

It promises to be a tense finish to deadline day for all parties involved in the potential transfer as they work towards beating the clock to complete the deal.

Edited by Nived Zenith