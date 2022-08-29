Barcelona star agrees to take pay cut to allow club to register more new signings before transfer deadline: Reports

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is open to taking a pay cut to help Barcelona register any new signings they make this summer, according to Gerard Romero on Twitch (h/t BarcaUniversal).

Barca signed Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, and Jules Kounde earlier this summer. They also renewed the contracts of Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele.

The club initially faced difficulties earlier this month as their financial situation was not allowing them to register all of their new signings. The activation of several economic levers helped in that regard.

Kounde was the latest name to be officially registered, and he made his debut in the Blaugrana's 4-0 La Liga win against Real Valladolid on Sunday (August 28). However, it is believed that manager Xavi Hernandez is not done making signings this summer.

The Catalan giants want to bring in two more players before the transfer window deadline on September 1, with a full-back high on their list. They could face similar issues when the time comes to register potential newcomers, but Ter Stegen is willing to help.

The Germany international is open to taking a pay cut on his current wages. He is reportedly earning €173,077 per week at Barcelona and is on a contract that expires in the summer of 2025.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper started all three of Barca's La Liga games this month and continues to be their first-choice shot-stopper.

Manchester United and Barcelona consider a straight swap-deal in the right-back position

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Manchester United and Barcelona are considering the possibility of a like-for-like swap deal involving Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Sergino Dest.

Both full-backs are unwanted by their respective managers. United boss Erik ten Hag continues to prefer Diogo Dalot in that position, while manager Xavi Hernandez has not accorded a single appearance to Dest this season.

Instead, Barca have opted to play centre-backs in that area, with Kounde the latest to deputize in that role in their recent win against the Blanquivioletas. Barca wanted to sign Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea, but the Spaniard renewed his contract at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Dalot also seems like an option Ten Hag is forced to go with due to a lack of better alternatives. Hence, it makes sense for the two teams to conclude a swap deal for the duo in question.

However, it remains to be seen if the players will be on board with the idea.

